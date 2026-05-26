Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in bonuses for NBA Playoffs Trading, Spurs vs Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:30 PM EDT in a Western Conference playoff Game 5 for the ages. The series is tied at 2-2 and can be likened to a chess match as both teams keep throwing haymakers. Sign up using the Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX, trade $10 on the action, and lock in a $10 bonus.

Kalshi Promo Code

Promo Code Verified: 5/26/2026

Get more out of prediction trading with the Kalshi promo code

Discover the best prediction market apps in the U.S.

For a deeper dive, check out our Kalshi vs Polymarket guide to see which platform best suits your needs.

How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Download the Kalshi app or head to the official website. Create an account by entering your details and completing verification. Enter promo code GOALMAX during sign‑up to unlock the bonus. Deposit a minimum of $10 and place a trade in any Kalshi market. After completing your first trade, the $10 bonus will be credited to your account automatically.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NBA Playoff Game

San Antonio took Game 1, while Oklahoma City took Games 2 and 3, and the Spurs won Game 4. The series is too close to call. Our expert is here to fill you in on all the key storylines and handy predictions in this matchup.

San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder, May 26, 8:30 PM EDT Game 5

The Western Conference Finals head back to OKC tonight with the series tied 2-2. After getting blown out 103-82 in Game 4, the Thunder suddenly face real pressure despite entering the series as favorites. San Antonio flipped the matchup with elite defense, holding OKC to just 33% shooting while Victor Wembanyama exploded for 33 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists.

On Kalshi, Oklahoma City is currently favored by around 5.5 points at home, with the total sitting near 215.5. The Thunder are also favorites to win and are priced at 63¢, while the Spurs come in at 38¢. Injuries will play a big factor in this game as both Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell of the Thunder didn’t play game 4, and their absences were greatly felt.

An interesting trend: Stephon Castle’s defense on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander changed the entire complexion of the series in Game 4, and the Thunder superstar was held way below his season averages. Expect the Spurs to continue to force the ball out of his hands and make other players beat them. If OKC’s supporting cast doesn’t respond, the pressure could quickly shift onto the defending champs.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Beyond sports, other real-world events and breaking headlines are tradable on Kalshi, giving users the chance to predict outcomes across politics, entertainment, and the economy.

What countries will Trump visit this year?

Israel - 42¢

Saudi Arabia - 40¢

Who will be the next James Bond?

Callum Turner - 49¢

Jacob Elordi - 20¢

Kalshi’s pricing structure reflects the market’s perceived probability of an event occurring. The listed values above correspond to the “Yes” outcome, though traders can also take the opposite “No” position. Contracts are tradable up until the market closes, and once the outcome is finalized, winning contracts settle at $1.00.

Kalshi Promo Code Full Terms and Conditions