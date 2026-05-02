Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in bonuses for NBA Playoff Markets, 76ers vs Celtics

The stakes couldn’t be higher at the TD Garden tonight as the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Boston Celtics in Game 7 at 7:30 PM EDT. With both teams fighting to keep their season alive, every shot and every possession matters. And now, you can make the most of the action—unlock $10 in bonus rewards when you use the Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX.

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How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Get started by downloading the Kalshi app or heading to the official website. Select “Sign Up” and fill in your registration details. Enter the promo code GOALMAX in the designated field to claim your bonus. Make a minimum deposit of $10 to unlock trading access across all markets, including today’s 76ers vs Celtics Game 7. Your $10 bonus will be credited instantly, giving you the freedom to respond to game momentum, seize opportunities, and sharpen your predictions. Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

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Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NBA Playoffs

Playoff basketball is all about intensity, and tonight’s 76ers vs. Celtics clash is no exception. With momentum swinging on every possession, you’ve got ample opportunity to win big. Here’s our expert with key predictions and key lines in tonight’s high-stakes battle.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics, May 2, 7:30 PM EDT (Game 7)

Game 7 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics sets up as one of the most volatile spots of the playoffs, with momentum sharply swinging toward Philadelphia despite Boston holding home court.

The Celtics enter as clear favorites (72¢), typically around -7.5, while the Sixers are priced near 29¢—reflecting Boston’s season-long dominance and depth advantage. However, recent form tells a different story. Philadelphia has forced Game 7 with back-to-back double-digit wins, including a 106–93 Game 6 victory fueled by Tyrese Maxey’s 30-point performance.

The biggest X-factor is health. Jayson Tatum is dealing with a calf injury that could impact his availability or effectiveness, creating real uncertainty for Boston. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid continues to play through post-surgery recovery but has still contributed across the board, including near triple-double production in Game 6.

Tactically, Philadelphia has exposed Boston’s defensive schemes, particularly in pick-and-roll situations, allowing efficient interior scoring and control of tempo. If that continues, the underdog pick becomes very live.

Overall, Boston’s home edge and depth justify favoritism, but the spread looks inflated given current momentum and injury concerns. The total around 213 suggests a moderate pace, though Game 7 nerves often lean under.

Expect a tense, physical battle—Boston has the edge on paper, but Philadelphia’s form makes this far closer than the odds imply.

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