Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in bonuses for MLS Trading, St Louis vs Austin

The spotlight is on MLS this afternoon as St Louis CITY SC takes on Austin FC at 2:45 PM EDT in a thrilling showdown that fans won’t want to miss. As the action unfolds, you can lock in a $10 bonus. Simply sign up using the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX and trade predictions.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 5/23/2026

Take your prediction trading up a notch with the Kalshi promo code

Here are the best prediction market apps in the U.S.

How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Start by downloading the Kalshi app or visiting the official website. Sign up by providing your information and completing the verification process. Use promo code GOALMAX during registration to activate the bonus. Deposit at least $10 and place a trade in any Kalshi market. Once done, your $10 bonus will be automatically added to your account.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's MLS Games

This afternoon at Energizer Park, St Louis will look to respond to the 2-0 defeat Austin dealt them a few weeks ago at the Q2 Stadium. Our expert is here to fill you in on all the key storylines and handy predictions in this matchup.

St. Louis CITY SC vs Austin FC, May 23, 2:45 PM EDT

St. Louis enters the match with momentum after going unbeaten in three straight games, including a recent win over LAFC. CITY has looked much sharper offensively lately, with Marcel Hartel becoming a key creator in midfield and the team finally finding more consistency at Energizer Park. Austin, meanwhile, comes in after back-to-back defeats and remains one of the weaker road teams in MLS this season.

The markets lean on St. Louis heavily at home. Kalshi has CITY to win at 59¢, while Austin to win is trading at 20¢. The tie is set at 23¢, and St. Louis is favored to win on the spread by 1.5 goals (33¢), and the over is set at 2.5 (61¢).

Austin still has attacking threats in Myrto Uzuni and Facundo Torres, but defensive issues continue to hurt the Verde & Black after conceding 28 goals in 14 league matches. St. Louis has also historically performed well in this fixture at home, making the hosts the clear lean entering Saturday.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi turns real-world events and headline stories into prediction markets, allowing users to trade on outcomes in sports, politics, entertainment, and economic developments.

US-Iran Nuclear deal?

Before September- 32¢

Before 2027 - 51¢

Which companies will officially announce an IPO this year?

Anthropic - 79¢

Discord - 63¢

Kraken - 49¢

Kalshi prices are designed to represent the market’s estimated probability of an event taking place. The quoted values above reflect the “Yes” outcome, while traders can also choose the opposing “No” side. Contracts may be bought or sold anytime before the market closes, and winning positions settle for $1.00 once the outcome is determined.