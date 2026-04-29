Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in bonuses for Magic vs Pistons, NBA Playoffs

The NBA Playoffs might just deliver an upset alert tonight as the Orlando Magic (No. 8 seed) go into Game 5 against the top-seeded Detroit Pistons, commanding a 3-1 series lead. Tip-off is set for 7:00 PM EDT, and you can trade risk-free on the ensuing drama with a juicy $10 bonus by simply signing up using the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX.

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How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Get started by downloading the Kalshi app or heading to the official site. Click “Sign Up” and fill in the required details. Enter the promo code GOALMAX in the designated box. Make a minimum deposit of $10 to unlock trading access across all markets, including today’s Magic vs Pistons Game 5 in the NBA playoffs. Your $10 bonus will be credited instantly, giving you the chance to respond to game momentum, spot opportunities, and sharpen your predictions.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

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Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NBA Playoffs

Game 5 of the Magic vs. Pistons series tips off tonight, April 29, at 7:00 PM EDT in Detroit. Orlando is just one win away from pulling off a historic upset over the No. 1 seed Pistons. Our expert is here to unpack the deeper storylines in tonight’s showdown.

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons, Apr 29, 7:00 PM EDT (Game 5)

The Orlando Magic head into Game 5 with a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Detroit Pistons, putting them one win away from closing out this first-round matchup. Orlando’s defensive execution has been the defining edge, holding Detroit to just 88 points in Game 4 and forcing 20 turnovers, including a decisive five-minute stretch where the Pistons failed to make a field goal.

Detroit remains slightly favored at home (around -10.5), with totals hovering at 211.5 points, reflecting the slow, physical nature of the series. The Pistons’ straight win is trading at 76¢ while an Orlando Magic upset is trading at 24¢. This has consistently been a grind-it-out matchup, and the under continues to hold value given both teams’ defensive intensity and half-court style.

Key player props revolve around Cade Cunningham, who leads Detroit but has struggled with turnovers under Orlando’s pressure, and Paolo Banchero, whose all-around scoring and rebounding continue to pace the Magic. Orlando’s supporting cast—especially perimeter shooting—has also proven decisive late in games.

Detroit’s urgency at home makes them dangerous, but Orlando’s composure in clutch moments suggests value on the Magic or a lean toward another low-scoring contest.

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