Kalshi Promo Code GOAL55: Get $55 in bonuses for the Seahawks vs Broncos, NFL TNF

The defending Super Bowl champions head to Mile High tonight with something to prove. Seattle (3-2) is coming off a 32-29 heartbreaker against San Francisco. Denver (3-2), meanwhile, rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Chargers 23-17 in Los Angeles despite managing just 224 yards of offense.

Both teams sit at 3-2, but they’ve taken very different routes there, with the Seahawks scoring nearly 27 points per game while the Broncos have leaned on their defense. Trade the 8:15 PM EDT kickoff with $55 in bonuses by entering the Kalshi promo code GOAL55.

Kalshi Promo Code GOAL55

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How to Claim the Kalshi GOAL55 Bonus

Sign up for a new Kalshi account on the website or mobile app. Enter promo code GOAL55 at registration and finish identity verification. Fund your account and place a $25 trade on any market. Your $55 bonus will be credited to your account automatically.

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Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NFL Game

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is up against a Denver side that has question marks in the secondary with Pat Surtain II and Talanoa Hufanga both nursing ankle issues. Here’s our expert with the key lines in this matchup.

Seahawks vs Broncos, Oct 15, 8:15 PM EDT

Seattle (57¢) is favored to win on the road, with Denver at 44¢. The Seahawks’ scoring edge explains the lean, as they average 26.8 points per game compared with just 19.4 for the Broncos.

The totals point to a low-scoring game. The Over 40.5 is priced at 51¢, but Broncos games have gone Under in four of five this season. Nix has struggled to move the ball through the air, failing to reach 190 passing yards in three of five games, and Seattle’s defense comes into the week allowing just 251.2 yards per game and 4.1 yards per play.

Seahawks vs Broncos - Best NFL Props and Combos

The value pick is J.K. Dobbins to score a touchdown at 34¢. With Denver’s passing game sputtering, the Broncos are likely to lean on their ground game, and Seattle has been vulnerable near the goal line, allowing touchdowns on 75% of opponents’ red-zone trips. On the Seattle side, Emanuel Wilson is the favorite on the touchdown board at 45¢. Both quarterbacks are priced as coin flips, with Darnold at 50¢ for 225+ passing yards and Nix at 48¢ for 200+.

For a long-shot combo, pair Dobbins anytime TD (34¢) with Darnold 225+ passing yards (50¢) for a trade near 18¢, where a $10 stake pays out $54.94 if both legs hit.

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