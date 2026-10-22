Kalshi Promo Code GOAL55: Get $55 in Bonuses for Patriots vs Bears, NFL TNF

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots (41¢) will look to extend their winning streak to four games when they face the Chicago Bears (60¢) on Thursday Night Football. Before the 8:15pm ET kickoff at Soldier Field, use Kalshi promo code GOAL55 and trade $25+ for $55 in bonuses.

Kalshi Promo Code GOAL55

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 10/22/2026

The first and third picks from the 2024 NFL Draft, Bears QB Caleb Williams and Patriots QB Drake Maye, will face off tonight. Williams was stellar in his return from a hamstring injury, as the Bears defeated the Falcons, 31-23.

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How to claim the Kalshi promo code

Head to Kalshi’s mobile app or website using this link When asked, type in the Kalshi promo code GOAL55 Complete the account creation process and make your first deposit Trade at least $25 on any market Making your qualifying trade will earn you $55 in bonuses, which expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn

Promotion available for new users (18+) in: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, and WY

What can you use your Kalshi promo code on today?

Both heading into Week 7 with 4-2 records, the Patriots and Bears are competing for their respective division titles. Before TNF, check out our game preview and top trades below:

New England Patriots (4-2) vs Chicago Bears (4-2) - 10/22 8:15 PM ET

The suddenly red-hot New England Patriots (41¢) head to Soldier Field for an 8:15pm ET Thursday Night Football game against the Chicago Bears (60¢). Tonight’s game will stream on Prime Video.

Since throwing just one touchdown pass and six interceptions over the first three games of the season, Patriots QB Drake Maye has thrown ten TD passes and just one pick in the last three. However, three Pats offensive linemen left Sunday’s 26-19 win over the Jets early.

On a short week, it’s unclear if any will be able to suit up. With WRs Mack Hollins and Romeo Doubs also on injured reserve, the Patriots’ offense could have a tough time tonight.

Meanwhile, Bears QB Caleb Williams completed 30 of 36 passes for 305 yards and a TD in Sunday’s 31-23 victory over the Falcons. Keep this one simple and trade on the Bears’ moneyline (60¢).

Patriots vs Bears - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

Bears running back Kyle Monangai will most likely miss a third straight game with a turf toe injury. In Week 6, Bears head coach Ben Johnson benched starter D’Andre Swift after a costly late fumble, giving Roschon Johnson extended run.

Johnson picked up 51 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Tonight, Johnson is at 30¢ to score.

With a handful of concerning injuries to the Patriots offense, expect Drake Maye to take a step back tonight. He threw six interceptions in the first three games and is at 49¢ to throw a pick here

Create a combo with the Bears to win, Johnson anytime TD scorer, and Maye 1+ interceptions for a potential $77.82 return on $10.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi offers traders thousands of sports, economics, culture, and politics markets to make picks on. See this week’s trending markets below:

Midterms: Congress Balance of Power?

Democrats Sweep 65¢

D-House, R-Senate 27¢

Republican Sweep 9¢

NBA: Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Nuggets 28¢

Thunder 73¢

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21 Savage 55¢

Lil Wayne 44¢

Charli XCX 41¢

You can redeem winning contracts at $1.00 apiece, or buy and sell contracts at any time before an event concludes.

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