Kalshi Promo Code GOAL55: Get $55 in Bonuses for Packers vs Lions, NFL

On a three-game winning streak, the Green Bay Packers (38¢) travel to Ford Field for a 4:25pm ET Week 7 game against the Detroit Lions (62¢). Get $55 in bonuses for the game by using Kalshi promo code GOAL55 and trading $25+.

Kalshi Promo Code GOAL55

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 10/25/2026

Since giving up 35 points to the Falcons in Week 3, the Packers have allowed just 34 points combined in the three games since. Still, the Lions’ offense, which ranks joint-first in the NFL with 32.8 points per game, could test the Packers today.

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How to claim the Kalshi promo code

Create your account on Kalshi’s website or app by using this link Use the Kalshi promo code GOAL55 before finishing the sign-up Make your first deposit and buy $25+ worth of contracts You’ll then receive $55 in bonus funds, which can be used on any market Making your qualifying trade will earn you $55 in bonuses, which expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn

This offer is valid for new traders (18+) in: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, and WY

What can you use your Kalshi promo code on today?

Lions games are averaging 62.4 points this season. This is another potential shootout, with an O/U total of 53.5. See today’s best trades below:

Green Bay Packers (4-2) vs Detroit Lions (3-2) - 10/25 4:25 PM ET

After winning both matchups last season, the Green Bay Packers (38¢) take on the Detroit Lions (62¢) at Ford Field at 4:25pm ET (FOX). The Packers have also won and covered in three straight games.

Detroit has gotten healthier since it last played in Week 5, as safety Brian Branch should return today. Regardless, Detroit ranks dead last in defensive EPA per play.

With Packers running back Josh Jacobs also set to return, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Packers score 27+ points for a fourth straight matchup against the Lions, who allow 29.6 points per game. With the Lions also averaging 32.8 PPG, trade on over 53.5 points (51¢).

The Packers have been underdogs in each of their last two games, both SU victories. Take the points on the more balanced Packers, and buy contracts on a “No” on the Lions to win by over 3.5 points (52¢).

Packers vs Lions - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

No team allows more passing yards per game than the Lions (297.4). That’s good news for Packers wide receivers Matthew Golden and Christian Watson.

Golden has already surpassed his rookie campaign receiving-yard total just five games into 2026. The former Texas WR has totaled 100+ receiving yards in each of the last two games. Take Golden 80+ receiving yards here (47¢).

Create a combo with Golden 80+ receiving yards, over 53.5 points, and a “No” on the Lions to win by over 3.5 points for a 6.46x payout.

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Kalshi allows you to trade on either “Yes” or “No” options, and the prices you see also reflect the projected probability.

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