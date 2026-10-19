Kalshi Promo Code GOAL55: Get $55 in Bonuses for Commanders vs 49ers, NFL MNF

The Washington Commanders (22¢) will head cross-country for tonight’s 8:15pm ET Monday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers (79¢). Earn $55 in bonuses for tonight’s game by using the Kalshi promo code GOAL55 and trading $25+.

Kalshi Promo Code GOAL55

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 10/19/2026

While the Commanders frustratingly tied against the Giants in Week 5, the 49ers picked up a galvanizing win on the road against their bitter rivals, the Seahawks. The Niners will look to improve to a perfect 6-0 tonight when they host the Commanders at Levi’s Stadium.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

Start joining Kalshi by following this link Use the Kalshi promo code GOAL55 and populate all of the required fields Make your first deposit and stake $25 on your first trade on any market You’ll receive $55 in bonus trading funds by following the directions above Bonuses are non-withdrawable and expire after seven days

Promo code only valid for new traders (18+) in: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, and WY

What can you use your Kalshi promo code on today?

As one of just three remaining unbeaten teams, the 49ers are heavy favorites today. We’ll preview tonight’s game in more detail below, including some top trades and a combo.

Washington Commanders (1-3-1) vs San Francisco 49ers (5-0) - 10/19 8:15 PM ET

Monday Night Football returns at 8:15pm ET with a clash between the Washington Commanders (22¢) and the San Francisco 49ers (79¢) in Santa Clara, CA (ESPN).

It will be interesting to see how the Commanders respond to last Sunday’s completely avoidable 27-27 tie against the Giants. Even if the Commanders perform on offense, this Washington defense isn’t to be trusted.

The Commanders have allowed 30+ points in three of five games so far and rank last in the NFL in opponent red zone TD percentage. Washington has allowed TDs on 83.3 percent of opponent red zone drives, while the 49ers are scoring on 87.5 percent of red zone trips, a league best.

While the Commanders have been a mess thus far, the 49ers rank in the top four in the league in both offensive and defensive EPA per play. Trade on the 49ers to win by over 7.5 points (50¢).

Commanders vs 49ers - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

Jayden Daniels’ error directly led to the Commanders’ tie in Week 5, but the Commanders QB still had a massive game on the ground. Daniels picked up two rushing touchdowns and ran for 103 yards on just nine carries.

Daniels also had 69 rushing yards in Week 2 against the Cowboys before exiting with an elbow injury. At times, Daniels' scrambles may be the best way for the Commanders to move the chains.

Buy contracts on Daniels 40+ rushing yards (49¢). Add the 49ers to win by over 7.5 points in a combo for $44.48 on a successful $10 trade.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi offers thousands of new prediction markets each week. Find some of this week’s most popular markets below:

Michigan Senate Winner

Abdul El-Sayed 68¢

Mike Rogers 32¢

Heisman Trophy Winner

Jeremiah Smith 50¢

Darian Mensah 15¢

Trinidad Chambliss 10¢

Fed Funds Rate at End of 2027

Above 4.25% 75¢

Above 4.5% 51¢

Above 4.75% 39¢

Prices are listed in cents or percentages, and you can trade anytime before the end of an event. Winning contracts are redeemable at $1.00 apiece.

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