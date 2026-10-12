Kalshi Promo Code GOAL55: Get $55 in bonuses for the Bills vs Rams, NFL MNF

The NFL's last two MVPs meet under the lights. The 3-1 Bills head to SoFi Stadium on Monday Night Football to face the 2-2 Rams, a rematch of Los Angeles' 44-42 shootout win in December 2024.

Buffalo is coming off its first loss of the season, 29-26 to the Patriots, and its defense is allowing nearly 27 points per game. The Rams edged the Eagles 24-20 last week, despite two more interceptions from Matthew Stafford, who has had six through four games. Will Josh Allen get Buffalo back on track, or will the Rams hold serve at home? Get a $55 bonus for the 8:15 PM EDT kickoff by entering the Kalshi promo code GOAL55.

Kalshi Promo Code GOAL55

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How to Claim the Kalshi GOAL55 Bonus

Open a new Kalshi account on the website or mobile app. Enter promo code GOAL55 at registration and complete identity verification. Add funds and trade $25 on any market. $55 in bonuses will be applied to your account automatically.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

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Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NFL Game

Buffalo (39¢) meets the Rams squad (62¢) that’ll be without reigning defensive player of the year, Myles Garrett, as he recovers from knee surgery. Here's our expert with the key lines in this matchup.

Bills vs Rams, Oct 12, 8:15 PM EDT

The market is split on Buffalo's ceiling, with the Bills over 26.5 points at 49¢ and the No at 53¢. That's a fair price for the most explosive offense in the league, run and pass, facing a Rams defense that has allowed nine touchdowns through four games.

Los Angeles has its own case. Matthew Stafford to throw 1+ touchdown is priced at 92¢, and his receivers are priced like locks, with Davante Adams at 88¢ for 25+ receiving yards and Puka Nacua at 85¢ for 50+. Buffalo has struggled against opposing receivers, and the Rams scored 44 the last time these teams met.

Bills vs Rams - Best NFL Player Props and Combos

Josh Allen is the headline prop, with 2+ passing touchdowns priced at 51¢, a coin flip for a quarterback who threw three touchdown passes and ran for three more in the 44-42 loss to the Rams in 2024. On the other side, Davante Adams to reach 25+ receiving yards sits at 88¢. Both lines combined come out at 46¢, backing Buffalo's offense to deliver while Stafford keeps feeding his veteran target.

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