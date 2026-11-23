Some quarterback weeks arrive with fireworks. Joe Burrow has thrown at least four touchdowns in five straight games, tying Peyton Manning's record, and Monday he chases history in Landover. Washington is 3-5-1 but feisty. Play your picks using Betr Picks promo code GOALMAX and claim up to $200 back in bonus, four No Sweat Tokens and a free pick.

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Cincinnati is -290 on the moneyline, with Washington at +240. The Bengals are -6.5 points on the spread at -108, and the Commanders take +6.5 at -107. The total is 54.5, with the over at -108 and the under at -103.

Burrow needs 205 passing yards and three touchdowns to become the fifth quarterback ever with 3,000 and 30 scores through ten games. He has completed 70 percent of his passes in seven straight games, one short of the record, and leads the league against the blitz.

Washington's pass defense ranks 31st. Cincinnati has scored 30-plus in all five games of its win streak, averaging 36.2 points.

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Today's Sports Betting with the Betr Picks promo code

Washington has covered three of its last four as a big underdog, and its defense creates turnovers at a top-three rate. That is the case for the dog. The case against it is Burrow, who is playing as well as anyone since Manning's 2004 season. Our NFL analyst keeps waiting for the Bengals to cool and keeps getting burned.

Bengals vs Commanders, Week 11 - 11/23 - 8:15pm ET, Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD

Cincinnati -6.5 (-108) is the play. The Commanders have lost six games this season, and the Bengals have scored at least 30 in five straight. Washington's secondary cannot cover one of Chase or Higgins, let alone both.

Over 54.5 (-108) pairs with it. Cincinnati has the second-best third-down offense in football, and Washington's defense ranks 30th at getting off the field. The Commanders will need points to keep pace, and Daniels can manufacture them.

Bengals vs Commanders - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

I like Ja'Marr Chase clearing 98.5 receiving yards at -115. He has 530 yards over his last three games and just posted his fourth career 200-yard outing.

Joe Burrow over 312.5 passing yards at -114. He’s thrown four scores in five straight games, so you may think going with the over on TD passes. But I’m taking the yards for this one.

Tee Higgins anytime touchdown at -105. Five touchdowns in four games, and Washington's corners are the league's most generous. I think Tee will find the painted area in this one.

Cincinnati -6.5 (-108) and Chase over 98.5 yards (-115) on a parlay is a decent payout. If you can tolerate a bit more risk, consider adding Higgins' touchdown (-105) as your third leg.

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