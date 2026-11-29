The NFC West crown tilts on this one. San Francisco, 9-1 and scoring 31.6 points per game, hosts Seattle at Levi's Stadium on FOX with a chance to bury the Seahawks' division hopes. Play your picks using Betr Picks promo code GOALMAX and claim up to $200 back in bonus, four No Sweat Tokens and a free pick.

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San Francisco is -150 on the moneyline, with Seattle at +125. The 49ers lay 2.5 points at -112, and the Seahawks take +2.5 at -+100. The total is 43.5, with the over cost at -111, and the under at -105.

Brock Purdy did not practice Wednesday with an ankle injury, making his status the week's biggest variable. Sam Darnold took every first-team rep for Seattle and is expected back from his quad and rib injuries.

San Francisco arrives off a 35-10 dismantling of Minnesota in Mexico City, where Kittle caught two scores. The first meeting went the 49ers' way 32-29, but Seattle's defense, the league's best against the pass, kept it close.

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Seattle's defense travels, but San Francisco's offense is the most complete unit either team has faced all month. Our NFL analyst thinks the 49ers' offensive line wins the game before the skill players even get involved, and their ground game is the unit best built to stress Seattle. Here are his picks for this week.

Seahawks vs 49ers, Week 12 - 11/29 - 4:25pm ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

San Francisco -2.5 (-112) is my favorite bet. The 49ers have won three straight, average 31.6 points and have covered seven of ten. Their ground game controls tempo. Even if Purdy is limited, Shanahan's system manufactures yards.

Under 43.5 (-105) is the second. Seattle allows 17.5 per game, San Francisco's defense is no picnic, and the first meeting's 61 combined points look like an outlier.

Seahawks vs Niners - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

I like Christian McCaffrey hitting the over 58.5 rushing yards (-113). Eleven rushing touchdowns and a rested body make him the safest volume play on the board for volume touches, leading to volume yards.

George Kittle over 42.5 receiving yards (-113). He’s racked up seven touchdowns on 47 catches, and Seattle's linebackers have struggled against athletic tight ends. I think he gets some good yards in this one.

Take a look at Jaxon Smith-Njigba clearing 97.5 receiving yards (-114). He was limited Wednesday with an ankle, but the plan is for him to play, and his 1,207 yards lead Seattle by miles.

My favorite is San Francisco -2.5 (-112). If you’re putting together a same-game string, McCaffrey's rushing total (-113) and Kittle's yards (-113) are the anchors if you like SF in this one.

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