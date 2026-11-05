Betr Picks Promo Code GOALMAX: Get up to $200 in Bonuses for Jaguars vs Ravens, NFL TNF

Baltimore's quarterback situation has gone from bad to unrecognizable. Lamar Jackson needs thumb surgery and is headed to injured reserve, Tyler Huntley is out for the year, and undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano makes his first NFL start. Play your picks using Betr Picks promo code GOALMAX and claim up to $200 back in bonuses, plus 4 No Sweat Tokens and a Free Pick.

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Jacksonville is -475 on the moneyline, with Baltimore at +375. The Jaguars are favored by 9.5 points at -108, and the Ravens take +9.5 at -110. The total is 39.5, with the over priced at +105 and the over at -110.

The Ravens managed 68 net passing yards Sunday, their fewest since 2017, and have six touchdowns in 18 quarters without Jackson this season. Fagnano takes over a 4-4 team that has lost three straight and sits last in the AFC North.

Jacksonville counters with the league's No. 2 scoring defense, an efficient Lawrence, and a ground game that produced a rookie career day from Bhayshul Tuten.

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Thursday was supposed to be a measuring-stick game. Instead it is a survival exercise for Baltimore and a showcase for Jacksonville. The Ravens will lean on Derrick Henry and field position because the alternative is a rookie throwing into the league's second-best scoring defense.

Our NFL analyst expects the Jaguars to score early, force Fagnano into mistakes, and let the defense finish the night.

Jaguars vs Ravens, Week 9 - 11/5 - 8:15pm ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Jacksonville -9.5 (-108) is the cornerstone. Baltimore has been outscored 84-23 across its three-game skid, and its third-string quarterback faces a defense that just held Indianapolis to a touchdown. Jacksonville won 42-7 without Lawrence playing the fourth quarter.

Jacksonville's team total over 24.5 (-110) joins it. Baltimore's offense cannot stay on the field, leaving its defense exposed. 27 points against that unit is a low bar for this attack, so I really like these odds.

Jags vs Ravens - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Derrick Henry over 70.5 yards is priced at -115. I like this even though the Jags will key in on him. He is Baltimore's only credible threat, and the Ravens will feed him until the scoreboard objects. Garbage-time carries alone could carry this.

Trevor Lawrence over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-125). He has been surgical all season and faces a secondary that Buffalo picked apart on Sunday. A short week for the defense is not typically favorable.

Zay Flowers under 49.5 yards receiving (+100). He was shut out on five targets in the quarterback chaos Sunday, and Fagnano's debut is not likely to fix that.

Jacksonville -9.5 (-108) and Lawrence over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-125) on a parlay is where I’m starting. I think the odds haven’t quite caught up to Baltimore’s disaster QB situation yet. I’d consider adding Henry's rushing total (-115) to complete the three-leg card.

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