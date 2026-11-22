The NFL ships its showpiece south of the border. Minnesota, 7-2 with the league's best defense, meets San Francisco, 8-1 and scoring like a video game, at Estadio Banorte on Sunday night on NBC. Play your picks using Betr Picks promo code GOALMAX and claim up to $200 back in bonus, four No Sweat Tokens and a free pick.

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San Francisco is -168 on the moneyline, with Minnesota at +142. The 49ers are -3.5 points at +100, and the Vikings take +3.5 at -118. The total is 46.5, with the over at-108 and the under priced at -105.

Minnesota allows 14 points per game, fewest in football. It also scores 19.6, which explains a lot. The Vikings went 0-for-8 on third downs against Buffalo, failed to reach the end zone for the third time in eight games, and rank second-worst in EPA per drive.

San Francisco averages 31.2, second only to Buffalo, and just took apart Dallas. Purdy has lost both career starts against Minnesota, but those Vikings teams could move the ball. These Vikings grind.

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A raucous neutral crowd and the travel should favor San Francisco, whose roster has done this before. Minnesota's defense will keep it close for a half. Our NFL analyst keeps coming back to one number: 31.2 against 19.6.

Vikings vs 49ers, Week 11 - 11/22 - 8:20pm ET, Estadio Banorte, Mexico City, Mexico

San Francisco -3.5 (+100) is the play. The 49ers have won five of six and just buried Dallas. Purdy's 0-2 record against Minnesota is ancient history against this offense.

Under 46.5 (-105) joins it. Minnesota's defense strangles while its offense stalls, a combination that travels anywhere. Two elite defenses meet two offenses heading opposite directions.

Vikings vs Niners - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

George Kittle over 50.5 receiving yards (-112). He needs 10 yards to pass Terrell Owens for second on the franchise's all-time receiving list.

Staying in this category. Take a look at Justin Jefferson to go over 85.5 receiving yards (-115). He remains the only Viking who wins consistently against press coverage.

I also really like Christian McCaffrey hitting the over 52.5 rushing yards (-115). Minnesota's run defense wore down late against Detroit, and San Francisco feeds its engine early.

My favorite single bet is San Francisco -3.5 (+100). Kittle's yardage (-112) and McCaffrey's total (-115) are natural add-ons if you are feeling SF. Purdy over his passing number is the wild card for a big parlay.

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