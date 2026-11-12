Betr Picks Promo Code GOALMAX: Get up to $200 in Bonuses for Commanders vs Giants, NFL TNF

The NFC East's two lost souls meet under the lights. Washington, 2-5-1, visits a New York team quietly at 5-2-1 under John Harbaugh. MetLife Stadium on Prime Video carries playoff implications for one side, pride for the other. Play your picks using Betr Picks promo code GOALMAX and claim up to $200 back in bonus, four No Sweat Tokens and a free pick.

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New York is -125 on the moneyline, with Washington at +105. The Giants lay 1.5 points at -110, and the Commanders take +1.5 at -110. The total is 41.5, with the over priced at +100 and the under at -110.

New York owns the NFL's fifth-ranked defense and its third-ranked pass unit, a bad draw for a Washington attack that ranks last on third down. J.J. McCarthy has stabilized the Giants as of late, but Skattebo carrying the offense with 418 rushing yards. The Commanders just lost 20-13 at the Rams despite forcing two takeaways.

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Dan Quinn is 4-0 against the Giants since taking over in Washington, which is the one historical thread keeping the visitors afloat. Arvell Reese's 4.5 sacks lead a pass rush facing a line that has allowed 20, in the rain. Our NFL analyst sees the better defense and the better record pointing the same direction, with history as the only counterweight.

Commanders vs Giants, Week 10 - 11/12 - 8:15pm ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

New York -1.5 (-110) is the play. The Giants are 6-2 against the spread, control the clock, and field a top-five defense against an offense that cannot convert third downs. Washington's two wins came against backup quarterbacks.

Under 41.5 (-110) joins it on my card. These teams average 44 to 47 combined points per game, and Thursday's rain should smother what rhythm exists. Both defenses rank in the top 12 in scoring allowed.

Commanders vs Giants - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Isaiah Likely anytime touchdown (+205) is an intriguing pick. His six scores lead the Giants, and Washington's pass defense ranks 30th in the league. I really like these odds. Tight ends have feasted on this secondary all season.

I’m picking Malik Nabers over 67.5 receiving yards at -114. He is averaging 92.6 per game and faces the league's most generous pass defense by yardage.

Take a look at Jayden Daniels hitting the over 37.5 rushing yards at -114. He is Washington's second-leading rusher and escapes pressure better than anyone on either roster.

New York -1.5 (-110) and Isaiah Likely anytime touchdown (+205) on a parlay is my safe play, with Nabers' rushing yardage total (-114) is the natural third leg if you can tolerate more risk to boost the payout potential.

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