This game stopped being a football matchup and became a rescue mission. The Chargers are 0-8, riding 37 straight drives without a touchdown. Baltimore, losers of four straight, traded for Jacoby Brissett midweek. Play your picks using Betr Picks promo code GOALMAX and claim up to $200 back in bonus, four No Sweat Tokens and a free pick.

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Baltimore is -230 on the moneyline, with Los Angeles at +190. The Ravens lay 4.5 points at -109, and the Chargers take +4.5 at -106. The total is 38.5, with the over at -107 and the under at -110.

Herbert's collapse is the league's biggest mystery: six touchdowns against 11 interceptions, zero games with multiple scores, and a league-leading 23 danger passes.

The Chargers are 0-7-1 against the spread, worst in football, and have not won a game. Baltimore has surrendered 33, 36 and 35 across three straight losses, but Brissett threw 10 touchdowns in eight Arizona starts, a genuine upgrade over last week's 60-yard debacle.

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Two bad teams, one tiny total, a market begging for a side. Baltimore is a league-worst 0-4 against the spread at home, which shows how little the public trusts it. Our NFL analyst is trusting it Monday night despite that.

Chargers vs Ravens, Week 10 - 11/16 - 8:15pm ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Baltimore -4.5 (-109) is the call. The Chargers have lost three straight by 22, 26 and 23 points, and their quarterback leads the league in danger throws. Brissett completed nearly 60 percent against man coverage in Arizona, making him the best quarterback on this field by default.

Over 38.5 (-107) rides along with it. The Ravens have allowed 33-plus in three consecutive games and could be without three starting defensive backs. Herbert has been dreadful, but even dreadful quarterbacks move the ball against secondaries held together with tape.

Chargers vs Ravens - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

I’m looking at Derrick Henry anytime touchdown at -137. The Chargers allow 27.4 points per game, tied for fourth-worst in football, and Henry is Baltimore's most consistent finisher. I’d look for him on a yards prop too.

I like Justin Herbert staying under 1.5 passing touchdowns at -160. Six all season, never two in a game.

Take a look at Jacoby Brissett to throw for over 217.5 yards (-112). Five 200-yard games in eight Arizona starts.

Baltimore -4.5 (-109) and Brissett over 217.5 (-112) are my top two for this one. You could throw Herbert under 1.5 TDs through the air as the third leg.

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