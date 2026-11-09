Betr Picks Promo Code GOALMAX: Get up to $200 in Bonuses for Bills vs Vikings, NFL MNF

Strength meets strength in Minneapolis: the NFL's top scoring offense (33.3 per game) against its top scoring defense (13.3 allowed), with both teams 6-1. U.S. Bank Stadium hosts on ESPN. Play your picks using Betr Picks promo code GOALMAX and claim as much as $200 back in bonus, four No Sweat Tokens and a free pick.

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Buffalo is -180 on the moneyline, with Minnesota at +150. The Bills lay 3.5 points at -110, and the Vikings take +3.5 at -110. The total is 45.5, with both sides priced at -110.

Kyler Murray is week-to-week with a hamstring, so Carson Wentz starts against the league's hottest player. Josh Allen is the first player in history with eight passing and eight rushing touchdowns through seven team games, and he just passed Jim Kelly for Buffalo's all-time touchdown record.

One weapon works for Wentz: in his seven Minnesota games, Justin Jefferson has averaged 89 receiving yards, well above his numbers with anyone else.

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Minnesota's defense leads the league in pressure rate and sacks, but its offense ranks near the bottom in efficiency. The last meeting was a 33-30 overtime classic the Vikings stole in Orchard Park. Our NFL analyst sees a different script, one where the better quarterback faces the better defense and only one blinks.

Bills vs Vikings, Week 9 - 11/9 - 8:15pm ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Buffalo -3.5 (-115) is the pick. Allen has produced 11 passing touchdowns and nine rushing scores, an unprecedented combination. Minnesota's offense is 30th in EPA per play and cannot stay on the field to give its defense breathers.

Over 45.5 (-105) joins it. Buffalo's games have gone over in five of seven, and its offense scores in bunches. The league's best defense slows Allen, not stops him.

Bills vs Vikings - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Josh Allen to score a touchdown (-120). Nine rushing scores in seven games make him Buffalo's most reliable finisher, and Minnesota's aggressive blitzes leave lanes.

I like Justin Jefferson clearing 78.5 receiving yards at -110. Wentz turns him into a 90-yard receiver, though Christian Benford's shadow coverage makes this the night's toughest call.

James Cook over 82.5 rushing yards (-115). He and Allen just set the record for games with both players rushing for a touchdown. Minnesota's run defense wore down late against Detroit.

Buffalo -3.5 (-105) and Allen to score a TD (-120) are my top picks for this Monday night showdown. If I wanted a third line on a parlay, I’d throw in Jefferson's receiving yardage total over 78.5 (-110).

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