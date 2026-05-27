BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for UEFA Conference League Final

With European silverware on the line, Crystal Palace (-115) and Rayo Vallecano (+290) clash in the Conference League Final at 3:00pm ET in Leipzig, Germany. New players can use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and bet up to $100 for a potential $1000 in bonuses.

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If your bet on Palace vs Rayo Vallecano doesn’t win, you’ll get your stake back, and you may repeat this offer for nine more days. While Palace are the favorites here, Rayo Vallecano finished in a solid eighth place in La Liga and are on a nine-game unbeaten streak.

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Follow the link here to be redirected to the download page for the BetMGM app. Otherwise, head over to BetMGM’s webpage Begin the account creation process. Fill in all of the information that is requested of you Before submitting your account, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET When you have submitted and validated your new account, deposit $10+ The same day, place a bet with a stake of up to $100 on any sports market of your choice If you don’t win your first bet on any of the first ten days your account is open, you will receive the amount you risked back in bonus bets (No Sweat Bet Tokens) The bonus bets can be used for seven days after you receive them. However, they have no cash value

At present, you may only sign up with this offer if you are in either AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WY

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Given that neither team has ever won a European trophy, you may expect a cagey affair between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano today. Our soccer expert will predict whether this will be the case and discuss some of the best bets to make on the Conference League Final.

Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano - 5/27 3:00 PM ET

Both gunning for their first piece of European silverware, Crystal Palace (-115) and Rayo Vallecano (+290) meet in the UEFA Conference League Final at Red Bull Arena Leipzig at 3:00pm ET (Paramount+).

Palace manager Oliver Glasner is keen to end his tenure with a trophy, and he did win the 2022 Europa League Final with Eintracht Frankfurt. Forward Ismaila Sarr (+525 first goalscorer) has been in great form, with four goals in his previous five starts and nine Conference League goals.

While Crystal Palace are winless in four matches, Iñigo Perez’s Rayo Vallecano are on a nine-game unbeaten streak and a ten-match scoring streak. Impressively, Rayo took points off all the La Liga teams that qualified for the Champions League this season.

Rayo (-118 to win or draw) also defeated the League Phase’s top team, Strasbourg, in the Semifinals. They’ll employ a high press and try to dominate possession. While Rayo are on a scoring streak, Palace have led the Conference League with 25 goals in 14 matches.

Notably, Crystal Palace’s last eight matches have all gone over 2.5 goals. Take both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at +155 in an all-action final.

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