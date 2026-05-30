BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for UEFA Champions League Final: PSG vs Arsenal

Paris Saint-Germain (+125) can become just the second team to win the Champions League in consecutive years when they meet Arsenal (+210) in the final in Budapest at 12:00pm ET. Use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and bet up to $100 for up to $1000 in bonuses.

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While PSG have been dominant in the knockout stage, Arsenal are the only team not to lose a single match in the Champions League this season. After winning their first Premier League title in 22 years, Arsenal may also play more freely, which could make for an unforgettable match.

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Before claiming this offer, download the BetMGM app using the link here. You can also head to BetMGM’s website Then, if you are a first-time user, begin creating an account. Enter your personal information, and don’t forget to apply the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET Finish signing up for an account, validate it, and make your first deposit (min. $10) using your preferred payment method Find a market you’d like to place your first bet on. To receive the maximum bonus, you must place a bet ($100 max) each of the first ten days your account is open If your first qualifying bet during any of these days loses, you’ll receive your stake back in the form of No Sweat Tokens for a maximum of $1000 in bonus bets You will have seven days from the time the bonus bets are credited to use them, but you cannot withdraw them for cash

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PSG defeated Arsenal in both legs of last season’s Semifinal, but the Gunners have added more depth to their roster since then. Find out if the Gunners have a chance today and check out some of the best bets to make on the UEFA Champions League Final.

PSG vs Arsenal - 5/30 12:00 PM ET

Explosive offense meets impenetrable defense in today’s Champions League Final between PSG (+125) and Arsenal (+210) at Puskas Arena in Budapest at 12:00pm ET (CBS).

PSG destroyed Inter 5-0 in last season’s final, but Arsenal have conceded just six times in the UCL this season.

The Gunners, Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years, are unbeaten in the Champions League (11-3-0). Arsenal have also won each of their previous five matches, while conceding just once.

PSG aren’t great at defending set pieces, and Arsenal are elite at making those chances count. Defender Gabriel (+1050 to score) shows good value to find the net.

With Arsenal’s right backs Jurrien Timber and Ben White injured, Cristhian Mosquera (+175 to be carded) will likely go up against PSG winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (+240 to score, +450 to assist)

Kvara has registered a goal contribution in each of the Parisians’ previous seven knockout-stage matches. PSG have also managed to get on the scoresheet in 27 consecutive games and lead the Champions League, with 44 goals.

Expect a tight match that could go either way. Still, take both teams to score and under 3.5 goals at +200 SGP odds.

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