BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Thunder vs Spurs: NBA WCF Game 6

With a victory against the San Antonio Spurs (-2.5) at 8:30pm ET, the Oklahoma City Thunder can seal another NBA Finals appearance. Use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and bet up to $100 on Game 6 at Frost Bank Center for up to $1000 in No Sweat Bet Tokens.

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BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 5/28/2026

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points in the Thunder’s 127-114 win on Tuesday as they took a 3-2 series lead. Despite 22 points from Julian Champagnie, Victor Wembanyama, and the Spurs went cold from the field at an inopportune time. Now, they need a win to stay alive.

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How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

By clicking the link provided here, you’ll be redirected to download the BetMGM app on your mobile device. Alternatively, go to BetMGM’s website on a desktop to get started Hit the “Sign Up” button and enter all of the requested personal information (name, DOB, last 4 digits of SSN, etc.). Crucially, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET Then, submit and verify your account. Fund your account with a deposit of at least $10 On the same day you open your BetMGM account, identify a sports market you’d like to bet on and risk up to $100 Should your bet settle as a loss, you’ll receive your stake back as No Sweat Bet Tokens (bonus bets) If your first bet on any of the next nine days also loses, you can get up to $100 in bonus bets back per day for a maximum of $1000 during the promo period The bonus bets you receive from this promotion are non-withdrawable and must be used within one week, or their value will be forfeited

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What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

The last time these teams met at Frost Bank Center, in Game 4, the Spurs shut down the Thunder's offense and picked up a 103-82 victory. Still, the Thunder have won three of the previous four games of this series, and our NBA expert will discuss if they’re a good bet here.

Oklahoma City Thunder (3-2) vs San Antonio Spurs (2-3) - 5/28 8:30 PM ET

Defending NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, would advance to the Finals again if they defeat the San Antonio Spurs tonight at 8:30pm ET at Frost Bank Center (NBC, Peacock).

OKC played physical defense against Spurs star Victor Wembanyama (O/U 27.5 points) in Game 5 and will look to slow him down again after he went 4-of-15 Tuesday.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson has said Wemby needs to take way more than 15 shots. Each time Wembanyama has taken 20 or more shots in the playoffs, he’s scored at least 30 points. You can get Wembanyama 30+ points at +115 odds.

Thunder C Isaiah Hartenstein’s importance has been growing by the game. He’s averaged over ten rebounds per game over the last four, and I’d bet on Hartenstein over 8.5 rebounds (-110) here.

With Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell still not 100%, Thunder G Alex Caruso (O/U 9.5 points) should continue to play big minutes. Caruso has scored 15+ points in all four games of this series.

While this one could go either way, go with over 218.5 points (-115) tonight. Four of the five games of this series have gone over 230.

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