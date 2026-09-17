BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Lions vs Bills, NFL TNF

As both teams look to improve to 2-0, the Detroit Lions take on the Buffalo Bills (-4.5) on Thursday Night Football. Before the 8:15pm ET kickoff, apply the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and bet on the game for up to $1000 in No Sweat Tokens over 10 days.

BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 9/17/2026

While the Lions barely escaped with a 31-30 overtime victory over the Saints in Week 1, the Bills picked up a 36-31 victory in Houston against the Texans. Now, the Bills are 4.5-point favorites and are at -235 on the moneyline for tonight’s game at the new Highmark Stadium.

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Use this link to download BetMGM’s mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Otherwise, head to BetMGM’s website to get started Tap the “Sign Up” button on the homepage and begin entering your information where prompted Then, before you finish the sign-up process, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET Once you’ve created an account, deposit $10 or more to remain qualified for this offer That same day, place a bet with a stake of up to $100 and do the same on each of the next nine days. Your first bet on each of these ten days will qualify After ten days have concluded, you’ll receive your stake back in No Sweat Tokens (bonus bets) for all of the wagers that lost during the offer period (maximum $1000) Bonus bets expire one week after you receive them and cannot be withdrawn for cash

Valid for new BetMGM players (21+) in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WY

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The Bills bring a five-game winning streak against the Lions into this TNF matchup. Check out our game preview and betting picks below to see if the Lions have a chance to break the streak.

Detroit Lions (1-0) vs Buffalo Bills (1-0) - 9/17 8:15 PM ET

Opening up the new Highmark Stadium on Thursday Night Football, the Buffalo Bills (-4.5) welcome the Detroit Lions to town. This 8:15pm ET game will stream live on Amazon Prime Video.

Both teams played in Week 1 shootouts. The Lions and Saints combined for 61 points in Detroit’s overtime victory. Meanwhile, the Bills defeated the Texans, who had one of the league's best defenses in 2025, 36-31.

Neither defense has proven anything so far this season, as the Lions allowed 410 passing yards to Tyler Shough and the Saints. Meanwhile, the Bills’ run defense was porous in 2025. With Buffalo’s moneyline at -235, look instead to the totals here.

You can bet on over 54 points at -108 odds in what could be another entertaining shootout.

Bills vs Lions - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Bills QB Josh Allen will be licking his chops after watching film on the Lions’ secondary. Detroit allowed Saints QB Tyler Shough to throw for 410 yards and three touchdowns last week.

Allen, a leading MVP candidate, threw for 334 yards and accounted for four total touchdowns in last Sunday’s win. There’s excellent value in Allen to throw for 300+ yards again, at +270.

Bills TE Dalton Kincaid played nearly 77 percent of offensive snaps against the Texans and caught five passes for 130 yards. Under Sean McDermott last year, Kincaid played under 55 percent of snaps in every game.

Take Kincaid 50+ receiving yards at -125 and combine that with Allen 300+ yards and over 54 points for a +475 SGP return.

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