BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAXGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Panthers vs Cardinals

Before the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement on Saturday, the Carolina Panthers (-1) and Arizona Cardinals meet in Canton, OH for the 8:00pm ET Hall of Fame Game. First, use BetMGM bonus code GOALMAXGET to bet up to $100 and get up to $1000 in bonuses.

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The Hall of Fame Game is the only game of the week, while the 30 other NFL teams will take the field for their first 2026-27 NFL Preseason games next week. With the Cardinals’ long-term QB situation up in the air, rookie QB Carson Beck will want to impress tonight.

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New BetMGM players may claim this bonus offer through the website or the BetMGM mobile app. To do the latter, follow the link provided Hit the “Sign Up” button and begin answering all of the prompts. You will have to provide your name, DOB, email address, and SSN to comply with regulatory requirements Before submitting and verifying your account, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAXGET Then, make your qualifying deposit of $10 or more Proceed to place your first bet (up to $100) on BetMGM on the same day you make your account to maximize the value you receive from this ten-day promotion Stake up to $100 on a wager on each of the next nine days as well. At the end of the ten days, you’ll receive your stake back for each qualifying wager that settles as a loss in bonus bets ($1000 max) Bonus bets expire after seven days if not used and cannot be withdrawn for cash

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What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

While bettors shouldn’t expect to see starters from either team, the NFL Preseason is intriguing as fringe players showcase their skills in a bid to make the final 53-man roster. With that in mind, our NFL expert will recommend the bets to consider and stay away from below:

Carolina Panthers vs Arizona Cardinals - 8/6 8:00 PM ET

The NFL preseason starts with the Carolina Panthers (-1) against the Arizona Cardinals in the Hall of Fame Game (NBC). The action will get underway at 8:00pm ET from Tom Benson Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Former Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur will coach his first NFL game tonight, as his Cardinals look to grab a win and build some momentum. Still, the Cardinals enter this one as -105 moneyline underdogs, while the Panthers are at -115.

LaFleur has two QBs with something to prove. Third-string rookie Carson Beck, who is starting tonight, is looking to move up the pecking order. Meanwhile, Kedon Slovis just wants to make the roster.

Given this dynamic, expect the Cardinals to air it out, especially as rookie RB Jeremiyah Love will sit out. Notably, the last four Hall of Fame Games have all gone over 36.5 points, and the total is set at 35 tonight.

The over (-110) might be worth a speculative play. While the Panthers are favorites here, they haven’t exactly done well in preseason under third-year head coach Dave Canales. Carolina went 0-3 last year and just 1-2 the year before. So, I’d stay away from the Panthers’ ML.

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