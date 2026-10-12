BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 Bonuses for Bills vs Rams, NFL MNF

Elite QBs face off on Monday Night Football at 8:15pm ET as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills take on Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (-3.5). Before the game, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX and get up to $1500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 10/12/2026

The Bills enter tonight’s game at SoFi Stadium as the NFL’s highest-scoring team (31.8 ppg). Buffalo’s defense has also been leaky, and oddsmakers are expecting a shootout, with the over/under set at 54.5 points. Granted, these teams combined for 86 points in 2024.

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Tap this link to download the BetMGM mobile app or be redirected to BetMGM’s website on a desktop Then, begin signing up for an account. Enter all of the requested personal information Before you finish the sign-up process, type in the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX in the appropriate field Verify your email address/account and deposit $10+ into your account with the payment method of your choice Choose any sports market to place a bet on and risk up to $1500 on your bet If your qualifying bet loses, you’ll receive your stake back in the form of bonus bets Bonus bets are valid for seven days after credited to your account. You cannot withdraw or transfer the bets

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What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

The Week 5 edition of MNF pits two Super Bowl contenders against each other. Before the Bills face the Rams in Inglewood, CA, see our top betting picks below:

Buffalo Bills (3-1) vs Los Angeles Rams (2-2) - 10/12 8:15 PM ET

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to Southern California for a Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Rams (-3.5). Tonight’s game kicks off at 8:15pm ET from SoFi Stadium and will air live on ESPN and ABC.

Allen will likely be missing one of his top targets, DJ Moore, and the Bills QB has turned the ball over five times in the past two games. Buffalo ranks second in EPA per play on offense, but also ranks 29th in defensive EPA per play.

Meanwhile, the Rams are coming off a fourth-quarter comeback win over the Eagles, and rank third in defensive EPA per play. The Rams’ offense has started the season slowly for their standards, but having WR Puka Nacua healthy should continue to help.

The Rams’ TE Colby Parkinson, CB Jaylen Watson, and DT Aaron Donald should all be able to suit up for LA tonight.

Bet on the Rams -3.5 (-102) as Sean McVay’s team comfortably covered in their only other home game this season.

Bills vs Rams - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

While Bills QB Josh Allen has been turnover-prone in recent games, he’s undoubtedly a red zone dual threat. Allen has rushed for seven touchdowns in just four outings and hasn't finished a game without one. I’d take Allen to score tonight at -118.

Rams RB Kyren Williams has been increasingly involved in the passing game, averaging eight receptions and 68.5 receiving yards in the last two games. He’s totaled 20+ receiving yards in three of four games, and Williams over 19.5 receiving yards (-135) is a good bet.

For a +550 return, make a Same Game Parlay with Rams -3.5, Allen anytime TD scorer, and Williams over 19.5 receiving yards.

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