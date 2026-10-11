BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 Bonuses for 49ers vs Seahawks, NFL

NFC West rivals meet at Lumen Field as the San Francisco 49ers look to improve to 5-0 against the Seattle Seahawks (-3). Before the 4:25pm ET kickoff in Seattle, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX and get up to $1500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

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BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 10/11/2026

While Brock Purdy and the 49ers have gotten off to a hot start, the Super Bowl LX champion Seattle Seahawks are also 3-1. Both teams have been dominant on the defensive side of the ball, but the point total is currently set at over/under 46 points.

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Navigate to the BetMGM mobile app or website by using the following link Then, hit the “Sign Up” button and fill in your personal information where requested Most importantly, type in the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX in the appropriate field Once your account is established and verified, make a first-time deposit of $10 or more Place your first bet on any market with a stake of $10 to $1500 If your qualifying bet ends up losing, you’ll receive your stake amount back in bonus bets up to $1500 You’ll have seven days to use the bonus bets before they expire, and the bets themselves cannot be withdrawn for cash

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What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Incredibly, the 49ers have picked four straight regular-season wins at Lumen Field against the Seahawks. We’ll discuss how today’s game might play out and recommend some bets below:

San Francisco 49ers (4-0) vs Seattle Seahawks (3-1) - 10/11 4:25 PM ET

Divisional rivals clash at Lumen Field when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Seattle Seahawks (-3). America’s Game of the Week will air live on FOX at 4:25pm ET.

Behind the strong play of QB Brock Purdy, TE George Kittle, and a stingy defense, the Niners enter Week 5 with a 4-0 record. San Francisco has the NFL's best point differential, +14.5.

Despite being underdogs, the Niners have consistently given the Seahawks problems in Seattle. Plus, the Seahawks have picked up under four yards per rush attempt, making their offense a bit predictable. That said, I’d take the 49ers +3 (-108).

Both defenses also rank in the top five in opponent points per game. Only two teams have given up fewer points than the 49ers (16.0 opp ppg). Meanwhile, the Seahawks (18.3 opp ppg) actually rank ahead of the Niners in defensive EPA per play.

Expect points to be hard to come by and bet on under 46 points (-108).

49ers vs Seahawks - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

In two games against 2025 playoff teams, the 49ers have allowed just 10.5 points per game and 191.0 passing yards per game. No opposing receiver gained 75 or more receiving yards in those games, and the 49ers haven’t allowed any receiver to total 90+ this season.

Yes, the Seahawks’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba is one of the NFL’s best receivers, but I wouldn’t expect him to have a monster game against this stout 49ers defense. Go with Smith-Njigba under 92.5 receiving yards (-115) this afternoon.

You can create a +425 Same Game Parlay with all our picks from this game: 49ers +3, under 46 points, and Smith-Njigba under 95.5 receiving yards.

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