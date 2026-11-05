BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 Bonus Bets for Ravens vs Jaguars, NFL TNF

Baltimore are in a lot of trouble after dropping three in a row. The Jaguars, meanwhile, are on the up and will be confident of getting a result on Thursday Night Football. Make your bet on this game with the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX, which can get you up to $1500 in sports bonuses if your first wager loses.

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The Jaguars are -10 favorites at -108 while the Ravens take +10 (-111). Jacksonville is backed at -556 on the moneyline with Baltimore priced at +425. The total is set at 39.5, over -114, under -108.

Baltimore will have to do without Lamar Jackson who came out against the Bills with a thumb injury and is on the injured reserve. Undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano will make the start against the Jaguars. Jacksonville are waiting on RB Bhayshul Tuten, who did not participate in Wednesday practice and is marked as questionable.

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Today’s Sports Betting with the BetMGM Bonus Code

Missing Jackson, Baltimore is a huge underdog in front of its own fans as it gears up to host Thursday Night Football. Read on to check out the game lines and our best prop and Same Game Parlay picks below.

Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) vs Baltimore Ravens (4-4) - 11/5 8:15 PM ET

With Jackson out the odds have shifted firmly in Jacksonville’s favor. Baltimore is 7-13 since 2019 without their star QB and in the last three games the Ravens managed just 23 points against the Browns, Bengals and Bills, with Jackson taking a single snap against the latter.

Nevertheless, a spread of 10 points is a tough ask for the Jaguars who don’t score many points on the road. Over that same period the Ravens are 12-9 ATS without Jackson and if their defense can shape up after a couple of rough weeks the hosts could keep this a single-figure loss.

That lack of offense on both sides pushes me toward favoring the under. The Jaguars have gone 0-2 on the over in their two road games so far this year.

Ravens vs Jaguars - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Given the doubts over Tuten, the onus will be on Lawrence to come through. The Jaguars QB is putting a good season together and given Baltimore’s recent issues defending the pass, I like the over on his passing yards at 232.5 (-115).

The Ravens have the opposite problem. With the novice Fagnano under center the running game will have to click for Baltimore in front of its own fans. Derrick Henry is as dependable an RB as you can ask. Get on the over for Henry’s rushing yards, +69.5 at -115.

Bet on Trevor Lawrence Over 232.5 Passing Yards (-115) and Henry +69.5 rushing yards (-115).

Get +320 Same Game Parlay odds on Jacksonville ML, Lawrence +232.5 passing yards and Henry +69.5 rushing yards.

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