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BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 Bonus Bets for Patriots vs Bears, NFL TNF

Grab up to $1500 in bonuses if your first bet misses with the Patriots vs Bears on Thursday Night Football at 8:15pm ET. Use the BetMGM promo code GOALMAX and deposit $10+ (10/22).

Fresh off a thrilling win over the Falcons, the Bears face a tough challenge when the New England Patriots visit at Soldier Field, setting up an unmissable Thursday Night Football showdown. Get in on the action prior to kickoff at 8:15pm by using the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX, which can net you up to $1500 in bonuses if your first bet loses.  

BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX

BetMGM Bonus Code verified: 10/22/2026

The Bears are backed as favorite in this matchup at -160 while a Pats win pays out at +130. Chicago lays -3 (-135), New England take +3 (+100). The total is set at 50, over -108, under -120. 

The Bears O-line is looking shaky with Caleb Williams suffering four sacks in his return to action against Atlanta. There was more bad news on that front this week with Jonah Jackson struggling with a hip injury. Drake Maye is stepping up for the Pats after throwing 235 yards and three touchdowns against the Jets. But Maye and New England need to cut out the turnovers to put together a consistent run of wins.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code 

  1. Click on this link to download the BetMGM mobile app or access BetMGM’s website
  2. On the front page click the “Sign Up” button and complete all of the mandatory fields 
  3. Before creating your account be sure to enter the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX
  4. Verify your email address and deposit $10 or more in your account
  5. Pick a market to place your first bet. Stake up to $1500 on your first wager
  6. If your bet settles as a loss you will receive your original stake back as bonuses. These are valid for seven days from the moment you receive them

Please note you cannot withdraw the bets for cash or transfer them to another player

This new-user offer is open to new BetMGM players (21+) in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, and WY

Today’s Sports Betting with the BetMGM Bonus Code 

Thursday Night Football throws up an intriguing game between two teams that look to be on an upward trajectory. You can check out the game lines and our best prop and Same Game Parlay picks below.

New England Patriots (4-2) vs Chicago Bears (4-2) - 10/22 8:15 PM ET 

The Bears have been boosted by the return of Caleb Williams under center following the QBs injury absence. But Chicago faces a big obstacle in the shape of Maye and the Pats, who are recovering after a disappointing start to the NFL season. 

Both of these teams move the ball well on offense, but also have telling flaws. Chicago needs to protect the passer much better, ranking 20th in the NFL with 2.5 sacks allowed per game. New England’s big issue is turnovers, averaging 2.2 giveaways per game through six, a mark bettered only by the winless Chargers. 

I still like New England to cover here as the underdog. The Patriots have won their last three and look confident again after that horrible beginning to the year. Their fortunes rise and fall with Maye and, with 10 TDs and just a single INT over the last three, he looks just fine again. 

Both of these teams have been solid defensively in 2026, ranking within the best seven NFL franchises on points and yards allowed. The O/U line looks generous here and I would take the under.   

Patriots vs Bears - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

While the Bears are generally strong on defense they are vulnerable to the passing game, giving up an average of 8.4 yards per pass so far (31st in NFL). That should play into Maye’s hands; he is backed at -125 to throw over 250 yards. Look for A.J. Brown to be the prime beneficiary and take the over on his receiving yards. 

Bet on Maye 250+ passing yards (-125) and Brown +69.5 receiving yards (-115)

Get +310 Same Game Parlay odds on the Pats covering the spread at +3, Maye 250+ passing yards, and Brown +69.5 to hit his yards. 

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GOALMAX

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