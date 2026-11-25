With the 2026 regular season fast reaching its decisive stages, neither of these teams can afford a loss on the eve of Thanksgiving as they chase a playoff berth. If you make your first bet using the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX, you can get up to $1500 in sports bonuses if that wager loses.

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The Rams are 2.5-point favorites on the spread at -110 while the Packers take +2.5 (-111). LA is favored at -137 on the moneyline with Green Bay priced at +115. The total is set at 44, over -114, under -111.

The Packers suffered a big loss last time out as they fell 30-10 to the Vikings, but the NFC North remains in play. Green Bay will have to record a strong finish to overturn a two-game deficit at the top of the division; at this point, the wild card may be the team’s best path to the postseason.

The Rams have won four in a row to recover from a horrible start to the season, but the NFC West already looks out of reach. Like the Packers, grabbing one of the NFC’s wild card spots is likely the only feasible playoff route for LA at this point.

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Today’s Sports Betting with the BetMGM Bonus Code

Wednesday promises to be a big day for both Green Bay and the Rams as the pair go head-to-head at SoFi Stadium. A loss for either of these teams would be a huge blow to their playoff chances. Read on to check out the game lines and our best prop and Same Game Parlay picks below.

Green Bay Packers (6-4) vs Los Angeles Rams (6-4) - 11/25 8 p.m. ET

The Packers have been dominant in this matchup recently. Green Bay has won all of the last five games between these two teams, with the most recent game finishing 24-19 in the Packers’ favor back in 2024. Jordan Love is 2-0 against the Rams, while Matthew Stafford has gone 7-15 against Green Bay in his career and 0-2 as a Ram.

Even though they’re listed as underdogs, I can’t look past the Packers’ dominance in this matchup the past few years and Stafford’s historic struggles under center against Green Bay. I like the Packers to take this game on the road and keep fighting in the hyper-competitive NFC North.

Green Bay is 3-2 away from home this year and 3-1 when taking 3 points or fewer on the spread as the underdog. The Packers live and die by the pass, and struggle to protect Jordan Love. The QB should have room to make things happen against the Rams, who average 10.2 defensive pressures per game (T-21st in the NFL). When Love sparks this team they can beat anyone.

Both of these teams are strong defensively and that should push the total toward the under. The Rams rank fifth in the NFL with just 18.7 ppg allowed, while the Packers are fourth in the league allowing 4.9 yards per play, with their overall numbers hurt by a sub-par record defending the redzone. Green Bay is 3-7 on the over this year while the Rams are 1-4 playing at home.

Packers vs Rams - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

The Packers’ deficiencies on the ground mean that Love is one of the league’s busiest quarterbacks. He should be in the thick of the action again and the over on passing completions looks like good value at -111. Stafford’s issue has been avoiding interceptions, with 10 so far this year. Back Green Bay to get at least one pick on Wednesday at -139.

Bet on Love o22.5 pass completions (-111) and Stafford o0.5 interceptions -139.

Get +525 Same Game Parlay odds on Packers ML, Love o22.5 completions and u44 points.

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