BetMGM Bonus Code GOAL1550: Get $1550 Bonuses for Timberwolves vs Nuggets Game 5

In Game Five of a Western Conference Playoff series, the Minnesota Timberwolves head to Ball Arena for a 10:30pm ET tipoff against the Denver Nuggets. Claim the BetMGM bonus code GOAL1550 before the game and get up to $1500 back in bonus bets + $50 in BetMGM rewards.

BetMGM Bonus Code

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 4/27/2026

You’ll get your stake back if your Timberwolves vs Nuggets bet loses, up to $1500 in bonus bets and $50 in rewards either way. While the Timberwolves have taken an impressive 3-1 series lead, they lost key guards Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo to injuries in Game 4.

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How to claim the BetMGM bonus code GOAL1550

Using the BetMGM bonus code to get up to $1500 in bonus bets and $50 in BetMGM rewards is quite simple. Just view the guide below and follow the steps sequentially:

Get started by clicking the link to BetMGM’s website or downloading the BetMGM app Then navigate to the Sign Up page and begin filling in your personal information Most importantly, use the bonus code GOAL1550 Once your account is created and validated, deposit $10 or more Stake as much as $1500 on your first bet and receive your stake back in bonus bets if it loses. You will get $50 in BetMGM rewards no matter the outcome Bonus bets are only valid for seven days and cannot be withdrawn for cash

Users without an existing account who are 21+ may claim this offer if they are located in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

We’ll discuss some of the best bets you can make on a pivotal Game 5 matchup between the Timberwolves and Nuggets below:

Minnesota Timberwolves (3-1) vs Denver Nuggets (1-3) - 4/27 10:30 PM ET

It’s now or never for the Denver Nuggets (-10.5) as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena at 10:30pm ET (NBC, Peacock). Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets are down 3-1 in this Western Conference First Round series, and an early exit would be a massive disappointment.

In Game 4, Minnesota G Ayo Dosunmu (O/U 19.5 points tonight) set a career high with 43 points, and the Wolves will need him to step up again tonight. With Donte DiVincenzo out with a torn Achilles and Anthony Edwards out for a few weeks, take Dosunmu over 19.5 points (-125).

Rudy Gobert (O/U 1.5 blocks) has played excellent defense on Jokic (O/U 30.5 points) throughout the series. Jokic hasn’t scored 30+ points in any of the four games, but he has managed 15+ rebounds in three straight. You can get Jokic 15+ rebounds at -105.

Without their best guards, the Timberwolves may struggle with spacing the floor. Meanwhile, expect the Timberwolves to continue to play tough defense against Jokic and the Nuggets. While Denver should extend the series, under 222.5 points (-110) is the best bet.

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