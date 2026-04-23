BetMGM Bonus Code GOAL1550: Get $1550 Bonuses for Round One of 2026 NFL Draft

New BetMGM users can get their stake back, up to $1500 if their first bet loses along with $50 in rewards, regardless. Claim the BetMGM bonus code GOAL1550 and make your picks on tonight’s NFL Draft, which gets underway at 8:00pm ET in Pittsburgh, PA.

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 4/23/2026

Indiana Heisman-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza is widely expected to be the first player taken tonight (-10000), which is no wonder, given the incredible 2025 campaign he had. Still, we’ll cover some of the top picks and weigh in on who could be selected early.

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Getting up to $1500 back in bonus bets and $50 in BetMGM rewards is quite simple. Just use the BetMGM bonus code GOAL1550 and pay attention to the directions below:

Head over to BetMGM’s website using the links on this page. Otherwise, download the app Next, begin signing up for an account, entering your details, and the bonus code GOAL1550 Verify your account and make your qualifying deposit of $10 or more Once your account is funded, stake up to $1500 on your first bet You’ll receive $50 in BetMGM rewards no matter the outcome of the bet. If the bet loses, though, you will also get your stake back in bonus bets. The bets are valid for seven days and cannot be withdrawn for cash value

This offer is currently available to new users in the following US states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

The Los Angeles Raiders have the first pick in tonight’s NFL Draft. While they’re almost certain to take Fernando Mendoza, there’s not as much consensus for some of the other First Round picks, which we’ll cover in more detail below:

NFL Draft First Round - 4/23 8:00 PM ET

The First Round of the NFL Draft gets underway tonight at 8:00pm ET outside of Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Catch the draft live on ABC, ESPN, or NFL Network.

While Fernando Mendoza (-20000) should hear his name called first, the second pick is much more contentious. The Jets are reportedly deciding between DE David Bailey (-110 to be second pick) and LB Arvell Reese (-115).

Bailey led the FBS in sacks and is the more pro-ready player, so I feel more comfortable betting on him.

Former Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love should be the first RB off the board. ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes Love will be selected at number three if the Cardinals keep their pick. So, Love to the Cardinals (+165) is an intriguing pick.

As many as six wide receivers are expected to be drafted in the first round. It seems that either Carnell Tate (-170 to be first WR selected) or Jordyn Tyson (+105) will be the first WR off the board.

Tate should be a hit in the NFL, but a team like the Giants (#5) might swing for the fences on Tyson’s upside despite his injury history. Betting on Tyson provides better value.

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