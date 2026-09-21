bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $365 in Bonuses For Giants vs Rams, NFL MNF

The Rams flew home from Australia humiliated. Matthew Stafford watched the final minutes from the bench while Stetson Bennett mopped up a 27-7 loss to the 49ers. Now comes a Monday night home opener against a Giants team that suddenly looks legitimate. Drop $10 using bet365 promo code GOALBET and collect $365 in bonus bets.

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Los Angeles is -310 on the moneyline, with New York at +250. The Rams give 6.5 points at -120, and the Giants take +6.5 at -102. The total is 47.5, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

The Melbourne debacle had context. Los Angeles arrived barely a day before kickoff and it showed. Davante Adams didn't catch his first pass until late in the third quarter, and Myles Garrett failed to record a tackle. Garrett is now on injured reserve, though Aaron Donald could make his season debut after unretiring.

The Giants just bullied Dallas for more than 36 minutes of possession time. Stafford's afternoon ended with 15 completions, zero touchdowns and an interception.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

Nobody panic. That is the message in Los Angeles, where the Rams fielded the league's best offense a season ago. Our NFL analyst thinks Week 1 was a scheduling ambush, but that it’s far from a death sentence.

Giants vs Rams, Week 2 - 9/21 - 8:15pm ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Start here: Los Angeles had 11 days between games after the Melbourne trip. Eleven days of practice and normal sleep for a team that scored on everyone last season. The Giants are improved, but beating the Cowboys and beating the Rams at SoFi are different chores. I like Los Angeles -6.5 (-120).

Now the number I keep circling. The Rams team total over 27.5 at -106. New York's defense held Dallas under 300 yards, sure. But that same defense gave up 20 points to an offense missing its All-Pro left guard. Stafford threw 46 touchdown passes last season.

Giants vs Rams - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Kyren Williams anytime touchdown at -190. He scored the Rams' only touchdown in Melbourne, and the price is short for a reason. Not the greatest value, but still not a bad pick.

Matthew Stafford over 238.5 passing yards at -113. This one I’m even more confident in, and the payout is better.

Davante Adams over 62.5 receiving yards at -113. Three catches for 26 yards will annoy a three-time All-Pro. Expect Sean McVay to force-feed him early. He’s going to want to get his in this one and prove the player he is.

Los Angeles -6.5 and Stafford over 238.5 passing yards on a parlay pays +211. It’s one of the safer parlays, but not a bad payout.

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