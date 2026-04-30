bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Celtics vs 76ers Game 6

Things are heating up in the Eastern Conference as the Philadelphia 76ers welcome the Boston Celtics at 8:00 PM EDT tonight in a pivotal Game 6. Ride all of the intensity, drama, and unforgettable performances on the court with $200 in bonus bets when you sign up using the bet365 bonus code GOALBET.

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The Celtics failed to close out this series at home in Game 5, and the 76ers are expected to show up and protect the home front tonight. Our expert is here with handy lines and key narratives in this high‑stakes showdown featuring star power, playoff intensity, and momentum‑shifting plays as both teams fight to advance.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers, Apr 30, 8:00 PM EDT (Game 6)

The Boston Celtics head to Philadelphia with a 3-2 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers, but momentum has clearly shifted ahead of Game 6. Boston is still priced as a slight favorite on the road, with odds hovering around Celtics -250 and 76ers +200, while the spread is near Celtics -6 and the total sits in the 212.5 range.

Game 5 flipped the narrative. Joel Embiid dominated with 33 points, powering Philadelphia to a crucial win and exposing Boston’s interior defense. His presence changes everything—after missing earlier games, he’s now the biggest mismatch in the series. Tyrese Maxey continues to provide scoring bursts, while role players like Quentin Grimes have stepped up with timely shooting.

For Boston, the focus is on star consistency. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown struggled late in Game 5, with the team collapsing offensively in the fourth quarter. Expect a bounce-back effort, especially with their perimeter shooting and depth—Payton Pritchard has been a key bench contributor.

Philadelphia’s home edge and Embiid’s form make them dangerous underdogs. However, Boston’s overall depth and two-way balance still give them the edge.

Best Bets for Celtics vs 76ers

Philadelphia +6.0 @ -110

Joel Embiid Over 28.5 Points @ +100

Tyrese Maxey over three 3s made @ -167

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change

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