Michigan vs Oklahoma Predictions, Picks & Odds: Primetime NCAA Football - Sep 6

The only AP Top 25 matchup of the weekend pits the Michigan Wolverines (1-0) against the Oklahoma Sooners (1-0) in Norman, OK. These teams match up quite well on paper, so it’s a bit surprising that Oklahoma comes in as a 5.5-point favorite.

Michigan vs Oklahoma Predictions - 7:30pm EDT - 9/6

John Mateer Anytime TD Scorer @ +135 with FanDuel

Michigan +5.5 @ -110 with FanDuel

Justice Haynes 2+ TDs @ +600 with FanDuel

All odds are courtesy of FanDuel, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

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Michigan vs Oklahoma Odds

Spread: Oklahoma -5.5 (-110)

Oklahoma -5.5 (-110) Moneyline: Michigan (+172) - Oklahoma (-210)

Michigan (+172) - Oklahoma (-210) Total: O/U 44.5

Michigan vs Oklahoma Picks

Meet Mateer in the End Zone - John Mateer Anytime TD Scorer (+135)

John Mateer threw for 392 yards and three TDs in his Oklahoma debut, in which the Sooners defeated Illinois State 35-3. Mateer’s 392 passing yards set a record for a Sooners QB making his debut.

Here, we’re not interested in the Washington State transfer’s passing ability; instead, it’s his legs. Mateer has scored a rushing touchdown in each of his last seven games dating back to last season.

Given he frequently reached 10 carries in a game last season, another rushing TD isn’t unlikely.Michigan’s secondary will make things tough, so Mateer may have to make plays with his feet in the red zone.

So, the odds on Mateer to score a TD (+135) are excellent. You won’t find many better deals on the odds board in any game this Saturday. Take this bet and run.

Michigan vs Oklahoma Pick 1: John Mateer Antime TD Scorer @ +135 with FanDuel

Michigan to Muck it up - Michigan +5.5 (-110)

Michigan allowed just 51 rushing yards and intercepted three passes in its 31-17 season-opening win against New Mexico. At the same time, Oklahoma failed to dominate the line of scrimmage against Illinois State and relied heavily on the pass.

If the Wolverines can slow down Mateer and the Sooners’ passing game, they’ve certainly got a chance to come away with a win here. Granted, Michigan QB Bryce Underwood just turned 18 and is making his first road start. So, if he struggles, it wouldn’t at all be surprising.

If the Wolverines can rely on their running game, they’ll certainly be able to keep things close. They averaged 6.3 yards per carry last week, and they have what it takes to make this a game.

Michigan was 2-1 ATS last season as a road underdog, and I’d recommend going with Michigan +5.5 here.

Michigan vs Oklahoma Pick 2: Michigan +5.5 @ -110 with FanDuel

Just Justice - Justice Haynes 2+ TDs (+600)

Speaking of the Michigan running game, lead back Justice Haynes was phenomenal last Saturday. Haynes ran for 159 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries. He was part of a platoon at Alabama last season, but the transfer is now the clear number one at Michigan.

Haynes has averaged a TD for every 10 rushing attempts in his NCAA career. Michigan will likely have to rely on him heavily, given Underwood’s inexperience at QB. So, it’s not inconceivable that Haynes could have another multi-TD game.

FanDuel has great odds on that possibility, as Justice Haynes 2+ TDs sits at +600. You’ll make out like a bandit if he performs like he did last weekend.

Michigan vs Oklahoma Pick 3: Justice Haynes 2+ TDs @ +600 with FanDuel

Michigan vs Oklahoma Start Time

Michigan has won its last four games as it heads to Norman to take on Oklahoma. New Sooners QB John Mateer had a huge debut game last weekend. However, the unforgiving Michigan secondary intercepted three passes last weekend and could make things tough for him.