Indiana vs Oregon Predictions, Picks & Odds: College Football Week 7 - Hoosiers vs Ducks - Oct 11

In a can’t-miss clash between unbeaten top-ten teams, #3 Oregon (5-0) hosts #7 Indiana (5-0) in a game with massive College Football Playoff implications. Indiana (+240) won on its last trip to Autzen Stadium. Can the 7.5-point underdogs keep it close tonight?

Indiana vs Oregon Predictions - 3:30pm EDT - 10/11

Gary Bryant Jr. Anytime TD Scorer @ +140 with BetMGM

Under 55.5 Points @ -115 with BetMGM

Indiana +7.5 @ -115 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

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Indiana vs Oregon Odds

Spread: Oregon -7.5 (-105)

Oregon -7.5 (-105) Moneyline: Indiana (+240), Oregon (-300)

Indiana (+240), Oregon (-300) Total: O/U 55.5 (O -105, U -115)

Indiana vs Oregon Picks

Go-to Gary - Gary Bryant Jr. Anytime TD Scorer (+140)

It’s no secret that Oregon’s Dante Moore has been one of the best quarterbacks in the country through five games. He’s been remarkably accurate, with a 74.6 completion percentage, along with 14 TDs and just one interception.

Gary Bryant Jr. has been one of Moore’s favorite targets this season. The wide receiver has scored four touchdowns in five games, including the game-winning score against Penn State in overtime two weekends ago.

Bryant has been quite consistent, apart from being a non-factor in the 34-14 win against Northwestern. I like +140 odds to score today for a guy who has scored in 80 percent of Oregon’s games so far.

Indiana vs Oregon Prediction 1: Gary Bryant Jr. Anytime TD Scorer @ +140 with BetMGM

Total Much Too High - Under 55.5 Points (-115)

I think the total is much too high for today’s game. Indiana has proven to be an excellent defensive team, with just 25 points allowed through two Big Ten contests. The Hoosiers held then #9 Illinois to just 10 points three weeks ago.

Indiana hasn’t given up more than 14 points in any game this season, and both teams are in the top ten for fewest opponent points per play this season. Also, Oregon only managed 17 points in regulation against its first serious opponent of the season, Penn State.

Both times Indiana has been an underdog under Curt Cignetti, the total has gone under 55.5 points. Sure, both teams are averaging 40+ points per game, but their offensive numbers are inflated by playing cupcake teams at the beginning of the season.

Take under 55.5 points here, which I’d play down to 53.5.

Indiana vs Oregon Prediction 2: Under 55.5 Points @ -115 with BetMGM

Hoosiers Far From Hopeless - Indiana +7.5 (-115)

If not for overtime against Penn State, Oregon could easily be 0-2 against the spread in its Big Ten games thus far. The fact that it took overtime for Oregon to take down the Nittany Lions also looks a lot worse now, given Penn State’s recent loss to previously-winless UCLA.

Oregon played two games at Autzen Stadium against fellow top-ten opponents last season and won by a combined four points. This is not going to be a walk in the park for Oregon. The Ducks opened up as double-digit favorites, but this is still an Indiana team that destroyed 5-1 Illinois.

Indiana looked poor on offense last time out against Iowa, as they scored just 20 points, but QB Francisco Mendoza still has a 16-to-1 TD to INT ratio. Autzen Stadium isn’t an easy place to play, though, as Oregon has won 18 straight home games.

Even if Indiana doesn’t pull off the upset, I expect the Hoosiers’ defense to allow them to keep this one close. Take the points on Indiana.

Indiana vs Oregon Prediction 3: Indiana +7.5 @ -115 with BetMGM

Indiana vs Oregon Start Time

Start Time: 3:30pm EDT

3:30pm EDT Location: Autzen Stadium

Autzen Stadium Address: 2700 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Eugene, OR 97401

2700 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Eugene, OR 97401 TV & Streaming: CBS, Fubo, Paramount+

Two 5-0 Big Ten teams face off in the College Football game of the week as #7 Indiana heads to #3 Oregon. Oregon takes an 18-game home winning streak into this game between two teams that made the College Football Playoff last season.