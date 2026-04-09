Georgia vs Tennessee Predictions, Picks & Odds: NCAA Football Saturday - Sep 13

Georgia-Tennessee hasn’t been much of a rivalry in recent years, as the Bulldogs have won each of the last eight meetings. Still, Georgia QB Gunner Stockton is making his first-ever SEC start, so Stockton under 227.5 passing yards (-114) is one option tonight.

Georgia vs Tennessee Predictions - 3:30pm EDT - 9/13

Star Thomas: Anytime TD Scorer @ +125 with FanDuel

Gunner Stockton Under 227.5 Passing Yards @ -114 with FanDuel

Under 49.5 Points @ -110 with FanDuel

All odds are courtesy of FanDuel, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

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Georgia vs Tennessee Odds

Spread: Georgia -3.5 (-120)

Moneyline: Georgia (-182), Tennessee (-190)

Total: O/U 49.5

Georgia vs Tennessee Picks

Star of the Show - Star Thomas: Anytime TD Scorer (+125)

Through two games, #6 Georgia hasn’t allowed a passing TD yet. Tennessee (#15) QB Joey Aguilar has been excellent, with five passing TDs and no interceptions, but this is a much bigger test for the former Appalachian State signal caller.

So, in the red zone, expect Josh Heupel and the Vols to rely on Star Thomas in the red zone. Thomas, a transfer from Duke, scored three rushing TDs in the 72-17 win against East Tennessee State, all from within the 10-yard line.

Thomas, on his Tennessee debut, also had a receiving TD. He has scored touchdowns in four straight games dating back to last season, and we like his odds to be an anytime TD scorer here (+125).

Georgia vs Tennessee Pick 1: Star Thomas: Anytime TD Scorer @ +125 with FanDuel

Neyland Noise Will Get to Gunner - Gunner Stockton Under 227.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Georgia has had a cupcake schedule so far, yet QB Gunner Stockton has not exactly impressed. He did not have any scores last weekend in a 28-6 victory over FCS team Austin Peay. Through two games, Gunner has passed for 417 yards and two touchdowns, with two rushing TDs.

The Junior made his first start in the 23-10 Sugar Bowl loss against Notre Dame last season after Carson Beck went down with a season-ending injury. He threw for 234 yards and a touchdown in relatively friendly confines in New Orleans.

However, the atmosphere at Neyland Stadium is going to be much more hostile. New Michigan QB Bryce Underwood cracked under the pressure at Oklahoma last weekend, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Stockton struggles a bit during this one.

Sure, he’s already started a College Football Playoff game, but he hasn’t exactly been lighting it up against much inferior opposition. Bet on under 227.5 passing yards (-114) for Stockton today.

Georgia vs Tennessee Pick 2: Gunner Stockton Under 227.5 Passing Yards @ -114 with FanDuel

Expect Struggles for Both Offenses - Under 49.5 Points (-110)

Georgia and Tennessee both had elite defenses last season, allowing 21.9 and 17.2 points per game, respectively. The Bulldogs have allowed just 13 points through two games and have had Tennessee’s number in recent seasons.

Last year, Georgia held Tennessee to 17 points, and the Volunteers have averaged just 14.3 points per game in this series in Heupel’s tenure. None of the last three games between the two teams has finished with more than 48 points, either.

Georgia’s offense hasn’t looked great, with 36.5 points per game against poor opposition. It wouldn’t at all be surprising if this is a low-scoring game, given the inexperience of both QBs at this level. Both Aguilar and Stockton are making their first SEC starts.

Both teams played in low-scoring SEC openers last season. Expect more of the same here and take under 49.5 points (-110).

Georgia vs Tennessee Pick 3: Under 49.5 Points @ -110 with FanDuel

Georgia vs Tennessee Start Time

Tennessee (#15) has gotten off to a great start this season, with 117 points through two games. However, the Vols have only averaged 15.6 points in their last five games against Georgia (#6) and are looking for their first win in this series since 2016.

Georgia vs Tennessee Game Details