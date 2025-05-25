Fulham vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips: City Cruise to Champions League

Get three Fulham vs Manchester City predictions and betting tips from our soccer expert, before Sunday’s 11:00am EDT Premier League clash (05/25).

Fulham vs Manchester City Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Fulham vs Manchester City

Manchester City to Win @ -167 with bet365

Over 2.5 goals @ -188 with bet365

Both teams to score @ -175 with bet365

A goal in both halves @ -180 with bet365

Manchester City to win the first half @ +105 with bet365

Fulham vs Manchester City Parlay Price: +400 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Sign up with the best US sportsbook promos and claim thousands claim sports bonuses

City to Finish Strong

Finishing the season well has become a trait of Guardiola’s Manchester City, and this year is no different. However, they were so poor earlier in the campaign that it might not be enough this time. They head to Fulham unbeaten in nine Premier League games, and with five wins in six.

Unlike the Cottagers, City also have something to play for. They could finish outside the top five if they lose, and that would be catastrophic for them. An away win is to be expected, and if everything goes their way, they could even leapfrog Arsenal into second.

Fulham vs Manchester City Bet Builder 1: Manchester City to win @ -167 with bet365

Goal-Filled Finale

Only Liverpool have scored more goals than the Cityzens this season (70), and they’ll be gunning for more in the season finale. Omar Marmoush was on target again as they beat Bournemouth earlier in the week, and he only needs a couple more to reach double figures. He’s done very well considering he only joined in January.

Marco Silva’s side have seen more goals in their home games than away, and 67% at Craven Cottage have ended with over 2.5. That includes all of their last four. With their attacking quality, City can definitely take advantage of that.

Fulham vs Manchester City Bet Builder 2: Over 2.5 goals @ -188 with bet365

Fulham top Premier League BTTS chart

Not a single team in the Premier League has been involved in more games where both teams have scored than Fulham. The 3-2 win over Brentford last time out was the 27th time it’s happened in 37 matches - that’s 73%. This figure rises to 78% in home fixtures, and that’s also the highest percentage in the league.

City’s games don’t see both sides on the scoresheet so often, but Daniel Jebbison’s consolation goal in midweek made it 21 times in 2024/25. While their defensive record has improved recently, they remain vulnerable. The home side will be encouraged by how others have managed to cause them problems.

Fulham vs Manchester City Bet Builder 3: Both teams to score @ -175 with bet365

Fulham Hit Their Stride in the Second Half

City are more effective in the first halves, while the hosts fare better in the second. It opens things up for a scenario where we see goals in both. Fulham score fewer and concede fewer in the opening half, but they have claimed 21 points from losing positions this season. They’re by no means dead and buried if they fall behind.

Based on that, and the fact that only six clubs have scored more second half goals than Fulham, we could see action in both halves. The visitors still have the upper hand, though, purely based on the talent they have available to them.

Fulham vs Manchester City Bet Builder 4: A goal in both halves @ -180 with bet365

City Burst Out of the Blocks

Guardiola’s side have scored 25 times in the opening 30 minutes of league games this season. No other team in the division has scored more. Factor in Fulham’s relatively poor first-half stats, and it’d be no shock to see City take an early lead.

As previously mentioned, the Cottagers do tend to fight back when they fall behind, but they fall behind quite often. The 3-2 comeback against Brentford saw them trail at the break once again before two second-half strikes secured an impressive away victory. With 40 first-half goals, City could cause them real problems at Craven Cottage this weekend.