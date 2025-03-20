Football Predictions: This Week Best Betting Tips - 03/20/2025

Our football expert offers in-depth predictions and analysis for upcoming matches in the top international clashes from across the globe.

We’ve got our bets of the week predictions for some international fixtures. There are picks from matches involving France, Portugal and Croatia.

Our Bets of the Week Predictions

Match Selection Odds Croatia vs France France to Win +100 Denmark vs Portugal Portugal to Win +125 USMNT vs Panama Panama or Draw +190 Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Romania to Win -125 Ecuador vs Venezuela Ecuador to Win -225

Odds via bet365 correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

Prediction 1: Croatia vs France: France to Take the First Leg

Date: 03/20/2025

Kick-off time: 16:45

Our tip: France to win @ +100 with bet365

France enter this game undefeated in their last five matches, with strong wins over the likes of Italy and Belgium on two occasions. The away side topped their group with four wins, whilst Croatia came second to qualify after winning two out of six games.

Historically, Croatia have never managed to beat France at their home turf. Considering the strength of the French squad, Didier Deschamps’ side are the favourites in this fixture.

Prediction 2: Denmark vs Portugal: Portugal to Win Away From Home

Date: 03/20/2025

Kick-off time: 16:45

Our tip: Portugal to win @ +125 with bet365

Portugal have gone undefeated in their last eight games, excluding penalty shootouts, and they topped their Nations League group. Meanwhile, their opponents Denmark are winless in their last four games.

Portugal have won the last three meetings between the two sides. The last time these teams met was in 2015 when Portugal won 1-0.

Prediction 3: USMNT vs Panama: Panama Putting on a Show

Date: 03/20/2025

Kick-off time: 19:00

Our tip: Panama or Draw @ +190 with bet365

Panama are gearing up for what is seemingly their favorite fixture right now, with five meetings being played out between the two since 2021.

The Panamanians have won three of these clashes, including a crucial semi-final bout and a group clash that saw USA exit the 2024 Copa America.

Whilst America claimed a 5-1 revenge last time out, this was a mere friendly, and Panama will not take another beating like this lying down, able to hamper the red, white and blues charge for the Nations League.

Prediction 4: Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Romania to Start World Cup Qualification with Win

Date: 03/21/2025

Kick-off time: 16:45

Our tip: Romania to win @ -125 with bet365

Romania have been on a winning run as they won all six of their Nations League C games to earn promotion. Their opponents Bosnia and Herzegovina, although in Nations League A, went winless in their six games.

Romania are unbeaten at home against Bosnia and Herzegovina, having conceded just once against their opponents. Some of their victories include 4-1, 3-0 and 2-0.

Prediction 5: Ecuador vs Venezuela: Ecuador to Push Higher Up the Table with Victory

Date: 03/21/2025

Kick-off time: 18:00

Our tip: Ecuador to win @ - 225 with bet365

Ecuador have had an excellent World Cup qualifying campaign as they are third in the CONMEBOL table above the likes of Brazil and Colombia. They are currently undefeated in their last five games.

It’s quite the opposite story for Venezuela, who have failed to win in their last eight fixtures. They sit eighth, which is five points from automatic qualification.

Conclusion

France and Portugal’s matches are first-leg ties in the Nations League knockout stage, so it’s crucial for these sides to gain an advantage to take into the second leg.

After a poor run of form, Panama will be eager to hurt the USMNT once more, having pipped them to three of their last five results.

Romania and Ecuador will be confident going into their respective games, thanks to their current form and the struggles of their opponents. Wins for both countries push them closer to qualifying for the World Cup.