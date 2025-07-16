Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 in Bonuses for San Diego F.C. vs Toronto F.C.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, offers $250 in bonus bets, with San Diego and Toronto clashing tonight in the MLS at 10:30pm ET (07/16).

How to Claim the Fanatics promo Code

Soccer enthusiasts from the legal sportsbook states of CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by putting just $50 in any Fanatics market.

Follow these steps to get today's Fanatics promo code offer:

Click over to Fanatics Sportsbook's landing URL Confirm your registration details Review and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Put down a deposit of $10 and a $10 bet at odds of -500 or longer each day for 5 days Your new account will be credited with a $50 bonus, for each day a $10 bet was placed Your bonuses are capped at $250, and new Fanatics users have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you are not in one of the above-listed states, another Fanatics Sportsbook offer may be available to you. Registering players from AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Click over to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Read and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day after signing up, make a cash wager of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying wager every day will count towards the promotion. Following the 10-day window, qualifying bets settled for losses will be credited as bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

Today's bonus code offer from Fanatics can help you wager on MLS Western Conference contests this evening, including San Diego vs Toronto and a key meeting between Minnesota United and LAFC.

The MLS Western Conference isn't the fancy of as many Fanatics users as the east's teams right now. Just as Inter Miami takes over the headlines again, teams like the Vancouver Whitecaps have been treading water. Seattle and Portland haven't been special, and defending champion LAFC was embarrassed in the Club World Cup. Is there an exciting pick on the MLS late-night ledger?

Look away from legacy teams and to the brand-new. San Diego F.C. is on an amazing run of success, beating Chicago at Soldier Field to win its ninth game in 12 league appearances and stand atop the conference at 13-3-6. The MLS newcomers are prohibitive (-290) favorites over Toronto F.C. in a kickoff set for 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time tonight at SDSU, available to view on Apple TV.

Anders Dreyer, the Danish winger who scored a brace for San Diego in the Windy City, is an even (+100) handicapped prop bet to score at least once against Toronto. Milan Iloski matches those odds, but his betting line is taboo due to an uncertain future with the club. Take a look instead at Chucky Lozano's (+120) odds to score a week prior to his appearance in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game.

Lineup and fatigue issues have impacted other Western Conference teams who might normally be favored to win this evening. Vancouver is a pale (+215) moneyline bet for its road game at Houston, while Minnesota United draws only (+170) odds to defeat LAFC despite Minnesota's edge over the champs in points and momentum. Both games will begin at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Apple TV.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

