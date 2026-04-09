Falcons vs Vikings Predictions, Picks & Odds: NFL Sunday Night Football - Sep 14

Minnesota Vikings (-3.5) rookie QB J.J. McCarthy won the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his role in the Vikings’ comeback win over the Bears. The Atlanta Falcons (+154) also have an impressive young QB, Michael Penix Jr., who may be able to lead them to an upset.

Falcons vs Vikings Predictions - 8:20pm EDT - 9/14

All odds are courtesy of FanDuel, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

Bijan Robinson 20+ Receiving Yards in Each Half @ +470 with FanDuel

Under 44.5 points @ -110 with FanDuel

Falcons ML @ +154 with FanDuel

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Falcons vs Vikings Odds

Spread : Vikings -3.5 (-105)

: Vikings -3.5 (-105) Moneyline : Falcons (+154), Vikings (-184)

: Falcons (+154), Vikings (-184) Total: O/U 44.5

Falcons vs Vikings Picks

Bet on Bijan - Bijan Robinson 20+ Receiving Yards in Each Half (+470)

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson struggled to gain yards on the ground against the Buccaneers. He managed just 24 yards on 12 carries last Sunday. However, Robinson was the Falcons’ leading receiver, with 100 yards on six receptions and a touchdown.

In his last three games, including last season, he’s been targeted at least five times. So, it’s not hard to see Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. trying to get the ball to Robinson early and often. In fact, the Falcons’ first play from scrimmage of the season was an 11-yard pass to Robinson.

On the same drive, Penix Jr. found Robinson on a swing pass, and he went 50 yards untouched into the end zone. So, it’s not crazy to think Robinson can pick up 20+ receiving yards in each half, which is a +470 game special at FanDuel.

Falcons vs Vikings Pick 1: Bijan Robinson 20+ Receiving Yards in Each Half @ +470 with FanDuel

Inexperience Under Center - Under 44.5 points (-110)

The Falcons certainly had opportunities to win on Sunday, and they held the Bucs to just 16 points through 59 minutes. Atlanta’s defense stopped the run well, as the Falcons allowed just 260 yards of total offense.

Meanwhile, the Vikings' offense sputtered through the first three quarters of their Monday Night Football game against the Bears.

Before J.J. McCarthy became the first player in league history to account for three TDs in the fourth quarter of his NFL debut, he struggled and threw a pick-six. Minnesota also scored just six points through three quarters.

There are undoubtedly going to be growing pains for McCarthy this season. With inexperienced QBs on both sides and two good defenses, take under 44.5 points (-110).

Falcons vs Vikings Pick 2: Under 44.5 Points @ -110 with FanDuel

All in on Atalanta - Falcons ML (+154)

Jeff Ulbrich, the former Jets defensive coordinator, had the Falcons’ defense looking formidable against the Buccaneers. Michael Penix Jr. also had a big game, with 297 passing yards and a TD, albeit against one of last season’s worst pass defenses.

Even though McCarthy threw for two TDs and ran for one in a ridiculous fourth quarter that earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, he’s still a question mark. He could very well hit the ground running after Week 1, but there’s some value on the Falcons here.

Some untimely Bears’ penalties helped the Vikings out on Monday, and the Falcons had a last-second opportunity to tie things up the day before. Atlanta has every chance to win this one on the road, which makes their moneyline (+154) a good pick.

Falcons vs Vikings Pick 3: Falcons ML @ +154 with FanDuel

Falcons vs Vikings Start Time

The Atlanta Falcons missed a game-tying field goal in their opening 23-20 loss against the Bucs, but look like a much-improved team compared to last season. They could cause problems for a Vikings team that needed an improbable fourth-quarter comeback to defeat the Chicago Bears.

Falcons vs Vikings Game Details