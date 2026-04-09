Eagles vs Giants Predictions, Picks & Odds: Thursday Night Football - NFL Week 6 - Oct 9

Now that the Philadelphia Eagles’ 10-game winning streak is over, they’ll be looking to take out their anger on the 1-4 New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. The Eagles (-7.5) have won seven of their last eight games against the Giants.

Eagles vs Giants Predictions - 8:15pm EDT - 10/9

Dallas Goedert Anytime TD Scorer @ +275 with bet365

Under 41 points @ -110 with bet365

Eagles -7.5 @ -105 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

Claim the bet365 promo code to get sports bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonus bets

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting apps in the US

Eagles vs Giants Odds

Spread: Eagles -7.5 (-105)

Eagles -7.5 (-105) Moneyline: Eagles (-390), Giants (+310)

Eagles (-390), Giants (+310) Total: O/U 41 (-110)

Eagles vs Giants Picks

Going With Goedert - Dallas Goedert Anytime TD Scorer (+275)

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts failed to throw a touchdown pass in either of their first two games of the season. Since then, he’s thrown for seven TDs in the last two games. Eagles TE Dallas Goedert has caught four of those touchdowns.

While Goedert only caught three passes for 19 yards last weekend, he still managed a TD, and Hurts targeted him nine times. That bodes well for tonight’s game, where Goedert can make it four games in a row with a TD.

The Eagles’ offense is quite methodical, as they will likely run the ball down the Giants’ throats until they reach the red zone. Hurts loves Goedert in short-yardage situations, and I love Goedert as an anytime TD scorer tonight (+275).

Eagles vs Giants Prediction 1: Dallas Goedert Anytime TD Scorer @ +275 with bet365

Points at a Premium - Under 41 Points (-110)

Each team the Eagles have played so far this season has averaged at least 23.4 points per game. Meanwhile, the Giants rank 28th in the league, with just 17.4 points per game. They also have a rookie QB, Jaxson Dart, learning on the job against the defending Super Bowl champions.

The total has gone under 41 points in four of the Giants’ five games, as they’ve scored over 14 points just twice this season. I think they’ll struggle to put more than that on the board tonight, given they rank 20th or below in both passing and rushing yards per attempt.

The Eagles haven’t exactly been lighting it up on offense, either. They’ve scored 24 points or fewer in three of their five games, and I think we’ll see a relatively low-scoring game here. Take under 41 points (-110).

Eagles vs Giants Prediction 2: Under 41 Points @ -110 with bet365

Fly Eagles Fly - Eagles -7.5 (-110)

So far, the Eagles (-7.5) have played a tough schedule in 2025. Their prior opponents this season have a combined 13-6-1 record in games against other teams. Now, Philadelphia is playing its weakest opponent of the season so far, the 1-4 Giants.

Following losses last season, the Eagles covered the spread in two of their three games. They also beat the Giants 28-3 at MetLife Stadium last season. Plus, Giants QB Jaxson Dart is nursing a hamstring injury, and star wide receiver Malik Nabers is out with a torn ACL.

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley holds public animosity towards his former employers, and while he’s struggled this season, he had a huge game (176 rushing yards and a TD) against the Giants last season. This season, the Giants rank 29th in opponent yards per rush attempt.

Nick Sirianni’s Eagles haven’t been great in 2025, but their rush-heavy offense should have some success here. Bet on the Eagles to cover the spread.

Eagles vs Giants Prediction 3: Eagles -7.5 @ -105 with bet365

Eagles vs Giants Start Time

Start Time: 8:15pm EDT

8:15pm EDT Location: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Address: 1 MetLife Stadium Dr, East Rutherford, NJ 07073

1 MetLife Stadium Dr, East Rutherford, NJ 07073 Streaming: Amazon Prime Video, NFL+

Heading into their Thursday Night Football game against the Giants, the Eagles (4-1) haven’t lost two games in a row since December 2023. Philadelphia has won six of its last seven regular season contests against the Giants, who just lost to the previously winless Saints.