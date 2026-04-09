Cowboys vs Eagles Predictions, Picks & Odds: Thursday Night Football - Sep 4

The Philadelphia Eagles kick off their Super Bowl defense at home tonight against their bitter rivals, the Dallas Cowboys. With Cowboys QB Dak Prescott finally fully healthy, expect the visitors to air it out. That has us looking at over 47.5 points (-110) for this primetime game on NBC.

Cowboys vs Eagles Predictions - 8:20pm ET - 9/4/2025

Saquon Barkley Over 94.5 Rushing Yards @ -110 with BetMGM

Dak Prescott Over 246.5 Passing Yards @ -115 with BetMGM

Over 47.5 points @ -110 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

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Cowboys vs Eagles Odds

Spread: Eagles -7.5 (-110)

Eagles -7.5 (-110) Moneyline: Eagles (-450) - Cowboys (+380)

Eagles (-450) - Cowboys (+380) Total: 47.5 (-110)

Cowboys vs Eagles Picks

Saquon Set Free - Saquon Barkley Over 94.5 Rushing Yards (-125)

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley had a historic season in 2024, becoming the ninth running back to join the 2,000-yard club. He clinched it on Week 17 against the Cowboys, with a 167-yard performance, on 31 attempts.

No previous member of the club has come close to repeating the feat in the next season. However, that doesn’t mean Barkley won’t have a big game tonight against the Cowboys.

Dallas allowed 137.1 rushing yards per game in 2024, and they have an undersized run defense. Expect Barkley, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, to rush for 100 yards in Week 1 and pick up where he left off last season.

Cowboys vs Eagles Pick 1: Saquon Barkley over 94.5 rushing yards @ -110 with BetMGM

Dak Dotting it Up - Dak Prescott Over 246.5 Passing Yards (-115)

The Eagles had the NFL’s best defense in 2024, and only allowed 288.6 total yards per game. However, they lost some key defensive players in the offseason, including Milton Williams, Isaiah Rodgers, Darius Slay, Josh Sweat, Oren Burks, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

There may be an adjustment period for the Eagles with new guys in the mix, which works in the Cowboys’ favor. Dak Prescott has typically had success against the Eagles and is now fully healthy after missing the last nine games of the 2024 season with a hamstring injury.

In his last four games against the Eagles, the league’s highest-paid QB has averaged 321.8 passing yards. Prescott has hit 250 passing yards in each of his last four games against Philadelphia, and he should do so tonight as well.

Cowboys vs Eagles Pick 2: Dak Prescott Over 246.5 Passing Yards @ -115 with BetMGM

Defensive Turmoil on TNF - Over 47.5 Points (-110)

Six of the last nine games between the Eagles and Cowboys have finished with 48 points or more. That includes the most recent meeting, on Week 17 of 2024, which the Eagles won 41-7.

Philadelphia’s offense shouldn’t be any less potent than it was in last December’s game, which Prescott missed. With Prescott back, the Cowboys’ passing game should open up. With the Eagles replacing a bunch of defensive players, don’t be surprised if Dallas has some success.

In fact, the Cowboys have averaged 37.6 points in Prescott’s last five games against the Eagles. While we don’t think the Cowboys will reach 30, getting three scores on the board should be sufficient for the total to go over 47.5.

Also, Dallas recently traded away defensive end Micah Parsons, which should weaken their defense, at least in the short term.

Cowboys vs Eagles Pick 3: Over 47.5 points @ -110 with BetMGM

Cowboys vs Eagles Start Time

The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles are looking to become the first team to win the NFC East in back-to-back seasons since they accomplished the feat four times in a row from 2001 to 2004. The Eagles kick off their season tonight against the Dallas Cowboys, who just traded away All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons.

Eagles vs. Cowboys Game Details