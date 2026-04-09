Some of the top Premier League games of the weekend include Arsenal (-250) vs Nottingham Forest and London Derbies such as West Ham vs Tottenham (+110) and Brentford vs Chelsea (-135). Use the BetMGM bonus code to make your bets.

Arsenal and Tottenham are both looking to bounce back from their first losses of the young Premier League season. Meanwhile, Chelsea (2-1-0) are favored to remain unbeaten when they take on Brentford.

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Arsenal return to the Emirates Stadium, where they already defeated Leeds 5-0 this season, to take on Nottingham Forest (+700). This 7:30am EDT match will be televised on USA Network and streaming on Fubo.

The Gunners lost 1-0 to Liverpool just before the international break, but showed promising signs in the first half. Forest are coming off a 3-0 loss to West Ham, have lost by a multi-goal margin at the Emirates in two of the last three seasons, and have a new manager.

So, consider taking Arsenal -1.5 at even odds as Forest adjusts to life under Ange Postecoglou.

Next up, West Ham host Tottenham at the London Stadium at 12:30pm EDT. Catch this match on NBC, Peacock, or Fubo.

Tottenham went from beating Man City 2-0 at the Etihad one weekend to losing 1-0 at home to Bournemouth the next. Things should go better at West Ham (+230), who have conceded a league-worst eight goals so far.

Still, West Ham managed to keep their first shutout of the season and scored three goals after the 80th minute against Forest. Both teams should get on the scoresheet here, and I like over 2.5 goals, at -135 odds.

Lastly, Brentford host Chelsea at the Gtech Community Stadium in London. This one’s also on USA Network and Fubo, at 3:00pm EDT.

The Brentford fire sale continued to deadline day as they shipped Yoanne Wissa off to Newcastle. That will mean more reliance on Igor Thiago (+260 anytime goalscorer), who has already scored twice this campaign.

With Cole Palmer questionable and Liam Delap out with a hamstring issue, Joao Pedro (+145 anytime goalscorer) should be the main man for Chelsea. With attacking options out on both sides, bet on under 2.5 goals (+105).

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