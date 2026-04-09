The Detroit Tigers (84-62) have picked up two statement wins in a row against the New York Yankees (80-65). Use the BetMGM bonus code and decide whether the visitors will pull off the sweep.

Yankees rookie Cam Schlittler (2-3, 3.24 ERA) will be looking to bounce back from the worst outing of his young career. Meanwhile, the Tigers’ Sawyer Gipson-Long (0-2, 5.59 ERA) may make his first appearance on the mound for over a week.

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Detroit will go for the series sweep at 7:05pm EDT at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. MLB.TV subscribers can stream the game, which is also on regional sports networks.

The Yankees got a good outing from Carlos Rodon on Wednesday, who allowed just two earned runs in six innings, but were once again let down by their relievers. In this series, Yankees relievers have given up a whopping 19 runs in just six innings.

With relief pitchers like Jonathan Loáisiga, Brent Headrick, and Fernando Cruz out, it’s hard to trust the Yankees to hold on to leads. Given the Yankees’ predicament, we could see a lot of runs once again.

Hammer over 8.5 runs at -115 odds. The Tigers have scored five or more runs in eight of their last nine games.

While it’s unclear if Sawyer Gipson-Long will start or play a relief role, he should be pitching at some point tonight. His last start didn’t go as planned, as he allowed six runs in just four innings against the Mets.

Sure, the Yankees’ bats have gone cold in recent games, but the Tigers won’t be putting an ace pitcher out there. Cam Schlittler’s 1.2-inning outing against the Blue Jays, in which he allowed four runs, is the lone big blemish in his rookie season.

The Yankees should get solid starting pitching tonight, but it’s hard to recommend their moneyline -160 given how poor their relievers have been. There’s more value in betting on the Tigers to sweep, at +145 odds.

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