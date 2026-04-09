Houston Astros (78-67) starting pitcher Luis Garcia left injured in the second inning yesterday against the Toronto Blue Jays (83-61), as the Astros fell 4-3 in extra innings. Use the BetMGM bonus code to bet on the second game of the series.

The Astros will be hoping for no more injuries to their pitching staff when Jason Alexander (4-1, 4.68 ERA) takes the mound tonight. Jose Berrios (9-5, 4.02 ERA) has had some rough recent starts, but the Blue Jays will need the righty to get back to his best tonight.

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What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Tonight at 7:07pm EDT on MLB.TV and Fubo, the Blue Jays host the Astros at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. Last night, the Blue Jays turned around a 3-0 lead to pick up a 4-3 victory in extra innings.

In their first game with shortstop and key hitter Bo Bichette on the 10-day injured list, the Blue Jays struggled to generate offense early on. However, they still managed to find a way to win, and they are -135 favorites for the second game of the series.

The Astros have been stumbling in the final stretch before the playoffs. They have lost four of their last five games and have actually had one of the worst scoring offenses in the league this season.

Houston has scored 4.22 runs per game this season, ranking 25th of 30 MLB teams. It hasn’t helped that slugger Isaac Paredes has been out with an injury.

Blue Jays pitcher Jose Berrios has won five of his last six decisions against the Astros, who are just 28-31 since the start of July. It’s no wonder the Blue Jays, who recently scored 29 runs in a three-game series against the Reds, are favored here.

Astros pitcher Jason Alexander only made it two innings in his last start before he was pulled. Even though he’s been up and down, key offensive players are missing on both sides.

Each of the last four Blue Jays games has finished with eight runs or fewer. Meanwhile, the same has happened in three of the Astros’ last four. There’s good value on under 8.5 runs (+100) here.

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