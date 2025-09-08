Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy is set to make his NFL debut tonight against the Chicago Bears. With the BetMGM bonus code, you can place prop bets on McCarthy and more.

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While the Vikings (-1.5) finished last season with an impressive 14-3 record, the Bears went 5-12. It remains to be seen whether former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson can turn Chicago’s fortunes around this season.

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The first Monday Night Football game of the season, featuring the Minnesota Vikings (-120) and Chicago Bears (+100), is at Soldier Field in Chicago. Catch the game at 8:15pm EDT on ABC and ESPN.

The Bears are 1.5-point home underdogs based on last season’s disappointing 5-12 record. However, their offensive line is much-improved, which should take some pressure off second-year QB Caleb Williams.

Williams only threw interceptions in four of 17 rookie games, so Williams under 0.5 interceptions (+100) is an intriguing pick here.

Meanwhile, it’s tough to know what to know to expect from Vikings rookie QB J.J. McCarthy. He hasn’t played a meaningful game since January 2024 and missed his entire rookie season with a torn meniscus.

We’d lean McCarthy under 225.5 passing yards (-115), and the Bears will focus on putting pressure on him, which could open up the Vikings’ running game. It’s worth looking at rushing yard props for Vikings RBs Aaron Jones (O/U 50.5) and Jordan Mason (O/U 37.5).

Between the inexperienced McCarthy and Williams, who led the NFL in sacks taken in 2024, this doesn’t seem to have the makings of a shootout. The ball could be on the ground quite a lot, and I’d lean under 44 points (-110) for that reason.

While 61 percent of the money at BetMGM is currently on the Vikings’ moneyline, I’m not as confident that a rookie QB will win his road debut. Still, the roster around McCarthy is superb.

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