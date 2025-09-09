Looking to bounce back from a 2-0 loss to South Korea on Saturday, the USA (+210) take on Japan (+115) in another international friendly. Use our BetMGM bonus code to place bets on the match.

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Japan have kept clean sheets in four of their five full senior matches in 2025, including in a 0-0 against Mexico on Friday. The oddsmakers aren’t confident in the USMNT, given they’ve lost six matches already this year.

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USA host Japan at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, at 7:30pm EDT tonight. Watch the match on TNT or stream it on Peacock, Fubo, Max, or Amazon Prime Video.

After losing 2-0 to South Korea on Friday, the USMNT have now conceded in five straight games. Notably, USA haven’t failed to score in consecutive matches since September 2022, the first of which was a 2-0 loss to Japan.

Japan are a tough defensive team and don’t typically score many goals against high-level opposition. The Samurai Blue managed a scoreless draw against Mexico in Oakland on Friday and have conceded just once in their last five full senior games.

So, we wouldn’t be surprised if this one is a low-scoring match with few clear-cut chances. Under 2.5 goals, at -120 odds, seems like one of the better picks on the odds board.

Japan are very tough to beat and they were the first team to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup outside of the host nations. Takefusa Kubo is a key player to watch for the Samurai Blue.

The Real Sociedad winger has put a shot on target in each of his four games for club and country this season. He’s at +150 odds to put a shot on target here and +400 to score.

Japan should avoid defeat here against an out-of-sorts USA side. Two of Japan’s last three games have finished in scoreless draws, and another sits at mouth-watering +950 odds.

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