On Sunday’s Premier League schedule, Liverpool head to Burnley and Manchester United clash with Manchester City at the Etihad. Bet on EPL action with our BetMGM bonus code.

Liverpool are -300 road favorites as they go for a sixth straight win over Brentford. Meanwhile, Man City sit at -130 odds to defeat their rivals Man United, at home.

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Burnley vs Liverpool, the first of two games on Sunday’s Premier League schedule, is at Burnley’s Turf Moor at 9:00am EDT. The match will be televised live on USA Network and Telemundo.

Burnley have already faced two of the big six teams (Tottenham, Manchester United) and conceded three goals in each match. Meanwhile, Liverpool have scored eight times in three games and just added former Newcastle striker Alexander Isak to their squad.

Isak is at -130 odds to score on his Liverpool debut, and he scored in 18 of his 34 EPL appearances with Newcastle last season. While Liverpool needed to be defensively compact to defeat Arsenal 1-0 before the international break, this game should be way more wide open.

Liverpool’s other EPL fixtures this season produced six and five goals, so I like over 3.5 goals (+125) here.

At 11:30am EDT, Manchester City will look to bounce back from successive defeats when they host their rivals Manchester United, in another edition of the Manchester Derby. For US viewers, the match will only be streaming on Peacock.

This is a match that United (+310) are usually up for, and they only conceded once against City last season. United actually won 2-1 at the Etihad last December and picked up a scoreless draw in the reverse fixture.

Manchester United outplayed Arsenal in their season opener, and they actually rank first in the Premier League, with 6.8 expected goals. With City in defensive disarray (four goals conceded in their last two), the Red Devils can get a result here.

Take Manchester United to win or tie, at even odds.

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