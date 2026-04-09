While the Super Bowl rematch between the Eagles and Chiefs will grab headlines, you can also use the BetMGM bonus code on games like Bills vs Jets, Bears vs Lions, and Falcons vs Vikings.

The Eagles (-1) are road favorites against the Chiefs as they look to kick off the season 2-0. Meanwhile, both the Bears and Lions (-6) are at risk of dropping to 0-2.

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How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

Using the BetMGM bonus code, you can receive as much as $1500 in bonus bets. Here’s how to claim it:

Available for first-time users in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Follow the link above to go to BetMGM’s website Create a new user account and enter GOALMAX during the sign-up process Make your first deposit of $10 or more Place your first sports bet and risk as much as $1500 If your bet loses, you will get bonus bets that are equal to the amount of your stake This BetMGM bonus cannot be withdrawn for cash You have one week to use your bonus bets before they expire and are forfeited

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

NFL Sunday Week 2’s 1:00pm EDT kickoffs include the Chicago Bears (0-1) vs Detroit Lions (0-1) at Detroit’s Ford Field and the Buffalo Bills (1-0) vs New York Jets (0-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Bears vs Lions will be live on FOX. Detroit (-275) hasn’t lost back-to-back games for nearly three years. The Lions are also 7-0 ATS immediately following regular-season losses since the start of the 2023 season. Lay the points on the Lions (-6).

Meanwhile, Bills (-6.5) vs Jets will be televised on CBS. Bills QB and reigning MVP Josh Allen threw for 394 yards and two TDs in a fourth-quarter comeback win against the Ravens.

He should have a field day against a Jets defense that allowed Aaron Rodgers to throw for four scores. Take Allen over 231.5 passing yards (-115) and over 46.5 points (-110)

In the game of the day, the Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) host the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) at Arrowhead Stadium at 4:25pm EDT (Fox).

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs looked off in their season-opening 27-21 loss to the Chargers. Missing some key wideouts, the Chiefs could struggle again.

The Eagles’ offense looks every bit as dangerous as it did last season, and they have a formidable run defense to boot. Philadelphia (-1) should cover and defeat the Chiefs once again.

Last up is Sunday Night Football, at 8:20pm EDT, as the Falcons face off against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, on NBC.

Vikings rookie QB J.J. McCarthy led Minnesota to an improbable and somewhat concerning comeback win over the Bears. However, the Falcons (+3.5) looked much improved in their season opener, despite the loss, and should cover.

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