While #6 Georgia (-4) is going for its ninth straight win over #15 Tennessee, other top 25 matchups include #18 South Florida vs #5 Miami (-17.5) and #16 Texas A&M vs #8 Notre Dame (-6.5). With the BetMGM bonus code, you can bet on all three.

South Florida (+600) has been one of the biggest stories of the NCAA Football season so far. The Bulls started the season unranked and have already beaten two ranked opponents. Can they make it a third as they take on Miami?

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What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Our first AP Top 25 matchup of the day pits Georgia (2-0) at Tennessee (2-0). ESPN will air this one live at 3:30pm EDT from Knoxville’s Neyland Stadium.

Through two games in 2025, Georgia has allowed just 13 points. Meanwhile, Tennessee has scored just 13.3 points per game in its last three rivalry games against Georgia. With Georgia’s offense also struggling, under 50.5 points (-110) is a bet to consider this afternoon.

Tennessee RB Star Thomas rushed for 3 TDs in last Saturday’s 72-17 drubbing of East Tennessee and sits at +120 odds to score a TD here.

South Florida (2-0) vs Miami (2-0) kicks off at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium one hour later on the CW and is arguably the most intriguing game of the day. After beating #25 Boise State 34-7 and #13 Florida, 18-16, we have to look at South Florida as a threat.

USF won at Florida last week as 18.5-point underdogs. While Miami is battle-tested from their 27-24 win over Notre Dame a couple of weeks back, this shouldn’t be a blowout. After all, USF has allowed just 23 points through two games.

Take the points on South Florida (+17.5).

The primetime matchup tonight (7:30pm EDT on NBC Sports) features Texas A&M (2-0) vs Notre Dame (0-1) at Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana.

Notre Dame has had two weeks to think about their narrow loss at Miami on the opening weekend of the NCAA Football season. Meanwhile, Texas A&M hasn’t been great on defense against vastly inferior opposition.

The Fighting Irish beat the Aggies by 10 points last season, and something similar could transpire tonight. Take Notre Dame -6.5 (-115) to contain A&M’s explosive offense once again.

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