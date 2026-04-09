Israel (3-1) host Italy (2-1) in Hungary in today’s crucial UEFA World Cup Qualifier. With our BetMGM bonus code, you can place your bets on the game.

Both Israel (+550) and Italy (-235) are coming off big wins on Friday. Israel defeated Moldova 4-0, as Italy won 5-0 against Estonia on Gennaro Gattuso’s coaching debut, behind two goals from Mateo Retegui.

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Still unable to host qualifiers at home, Israel face off against Italy at Nagyerdei Stadion in Debrecen, Hungary. The game, at 2:45pm EDT, will be televised live on Fox Sports and streamed on Fubo.

Heading into this match, Italy have won each of their last four games against Israel, including 4-1 and 2-1 victories in the recent UEFA Nations League. Mateo Retegui scored in the 4-1 victory and found the net twice against Estonia on Friday.

Retegui has been the most in-form Italian striker for some time, as he led Serie A with 25 goals last season. He’s scored four goals in his last two games for club and country, with eight shots on target during that time.

There’s certainly value to be had betting on Retegui to put 3+ shots on target, at +250 odds. At the same time, Israel are on a six-game scoring streak, in all competitions.

The last two games between Italy and Israel have finished with 3+ goals and both teams on the scoresheet. Italy weren’t exactly tested against Estonia, but Israel have scored seven goals in their last two qualifiers.

So, both teams to score, at -110 odds, looks like a sound bet, especially with Italy still figuring things out defensively in the early days of Gattuso’s tenure.

There won’t exactly be a home-field advantage for Israel today, as there could easily be more Italian supporters in Hungary. The Azzurri are better on paper and should get the job done here. Take Italy to win and over 2.5 goals at +110 combined odds.

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