The Green Bay Packers (1-0) host the Washington Commanders (1-0) as both teams look to improve to 2-0. With GOAL’s BetMGM bonus code, you can pick your winner.

Matt LaFleur’s Packers (-190) won as home underdogs on Sunday against the Lions. The Commanders (+155) also covered against the Giants, but a trip to Lambeau Field is never easy.

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What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Tonight on Thursday Night Football, the Green Bay Packers (-3.5) host the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field. The game will be streamed on Amazon Prime TV and Fubo at 8:15 p.m. EDT.

The Packers held the Lions to just 46 rushing yards on 22 carries in a 27-13 season-opening victory. If Green Bay can stop Washington’s potent rushing attack, it may be up to Jayden Daniels to have a great game through the air.

Daniels, who led the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game in his rookie season, completed 19 of 30 passes for 233 yards and a TD in the 21-6 victory against the Giants on Sunday.

The 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year also ran for 68 yards against the Giants. He’s reached 280 combined passing and rushing yards in six of his last seven games, including the playoffs. So, Daniels over 277.5 combined passing and rushing yards is an intriguing pick, at -115.

Both defenses played incredibly well on Sunday, and it’s not necessarily going to be easy to score points tonight. Washington only allowed two Giants field goals on Sunday.

There could be some value on Packers kicker Brandon McManus over 1.5 FGs (-105). He went 2-2 on FGs against the Lions and finished with two or more field goals in six of his 11 games last season.

The under hit in both teams’ games last week, and I think that 48 points is much too high for this one. Take under 48 points (-110) in what should be a tight game. The Packers are an impressive 39-12 in home games during Matt LaFleur’s tenure and should improve on that tonight.

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