BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 in Bonuses for Chargers vs Raiders - 9/15

Jim Harbaugh and Pete Carroll will renew their longstanding rivalry tonight as Harbaugh’s LA Chargers (1-0) take on Carroll’s Las Vegas Raiders (1-0). Place your bets on who will have the last laugh with the BetMGM bonus code.

Claim your BetMGM promo code

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our experts guide to the best betting apps

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

New players can use the BetMGM bonus code and get up to $1500 in bonus bets.

Here’s how to claim it:

Available for first-time users in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Follow the link above to go to BetMGM’s website Create a new user account and enter GOALMAX during the sign-up process Make your first deposit of $10 or more Place your first sports bet and risk as much as $1500 If your bet loses, you will get bonus bets that are equal to the amount of your stake This BetMGM bonus cannot be withdrawn for cash You have one week to use your bonus bets before they expire and are forfeited

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

The second game of tonight’s Monday Night Football doubleheader is Chargers vs Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Chargers vs Raiders kicks off at 10:00pm EDT on ABC and ESPN immediately after Bucs vs Texans at 7:00pm EDT.

New Raiders head coach Pete Carroll and Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh are divisional rivals once again. Carroll, as the coach of the Seahawks, held a 5-4 record against Harbaugh while he was coaching the 49ers. However, Harbaugh’s Chargers (-190) won both games against the Raiders last season.

The Chargers are also coming off an impressive 27-21 victory over the Chiefs in Brazil, in which QB Justin Herbert threw for 318 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. Herbert has thrown for over 300 yards in five of his nine career games against the Raiders and is at +250 odds to do so here.

The Raiders, while they only gave up 13 points in their Week 1 win against the Patriots, had one of the NFL’s worst secondaries last season. In fact, Pro Football Focus ranked the 2025 Raiders secondary the worst unit in the league ahead of the season. The Raiders (+155) lost both games against the Chargers last season by more than ten points.

Geno Smith was excellent on his Raiders debut, as the former Seahawks QB threw for 362 yards while completing 24 of 34 passes. He’s listed at over/under 244.5 yards for tonight’s game. However, his top target, Brock Bowers, is nursing a knee injury and isn’t at 100 percent.

Still, the Chargers managed to contain Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs last week, and should be able to improve to 2-0 here. Expect the Chargers (-3.5) to cover and win.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offer